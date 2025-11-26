X!

Kings of Leon to perform in Tallinn next summer

News
Kings of Leon.
Kings of Leon. Source: Press materials
News

U.S. rock band Kings of Leon are set to perform at Tallinn's Unibet Arena Kvartal on June 16 next year. The show will be the band's first in Estonia and their only date in the Baltics in 2026.

Kings of Leon consists of three brothers – Caleb, Nathan, and Jared Followill – and their cousin Matthew Followill. The band, who fuse garage rock, blues and indie, formed in 1999 in Mount Juliet, Tennessee.

They have released nine studio albums to date, achieving major international success with their 2008 record "Only by the Night," which includes the hit singles as "Sex on Fire" and "Use Somebody."

In a career spanning over 25 years, they have also picked up four Grammy Awards and two Brit Awards and played at countless major festivals around the world.

Kings of Leon have never performed in Estonia before, though they performed in neighboring Latvia in 2014.

Editor: Michael Cole, Kaspar Viilup

