Saturday's Eesti Laul final to feature full sign language interpretation

Eesti Laul fans can follow every song and host commentary in Estonian Sign Language (EVK) this Saturday, making the final accessible to deaf and hard-of-hearing viewers.

This Saturday, 12 artists will take the stage in Tallinn for the Eesti Laul final. The winner will follow in the footsteps of Tommy Cash and go on to represent Estonia at Eurovision in Vienna this May.

The full sign language broadcast will air live on Jupiter starting at 7:30 p.m., with the second half also available on ETV2 from 9:35 p.m. Viewers can also follow the lyrics via ETV's subtitles.

This year's songs will be interpreted by Bella Kurg, Kairit Tõnuri and Stella Tsõganova. Hosts' commentary will be interpreted by Roza Petrova and Merily Aun, with relay interpreters Õnneli Pärnu and Liivi Hollmann assisting.

Viewers can catch both halves of the final on-demand later on Jupiter.

Watch Eesti Laul live on ETV or online here Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m., or catch the full sign language broadcast on Jupiter or ETV2.

Jegor Andrejev's hit Estonian Sign Language (EVK) performance of Tommy Cash's "Espresso Macchiato," Estonia's 2025 Eurovision entry. Source: ERR

