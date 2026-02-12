Watch: Eesti Laul 2026 grand final live on ERR Saturday evening

This Saturday (February 14), 12 artists will take to the stage in the Eesti Laul final. Watch all the action live on ETV or via the link in this article from 7.30 p.m.

The winner of Eesti Laul will follow in the footsteps of Tommy Cash and represent Estonia at Eurovision in Vienna this May.

The 12 finalists battling it out in this year's Eesti Laul final are:

Ant x Minimal Wind, "Wounds (Don't Wanna Fall)"

Songwriters: Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Paula Pajusaar, Ant Nurhan, Katrina Merily Reimand

Clicherik & Mäx, "Jolly Roger"

Songwriters: Max Õispuu, Erik Soasepp, Jānis Jačmenkins

Getter Jaani, "The Game"

Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

Laura Prits, "Warrior"

Songwriters: Laura Prits, Edgars Jercums, Jānis Jačmenkins

Robert Linna, "Metsik roos"

Songwriter: Robert Linna

Stockholm Cowboys (Stig Rästa & Victor Crone), "Last Man Standing"

Songwriters: Stig Rästa, Victor Crone

Grete Paia, "Taevas jäi üles"

Songwriters: Grete Paia, Jorma-Jan Erik, Gevin Niglas, Ragnar Sepp

Marta Pikani, "Kell kuus"

Songwriter: Marta Pikani

NOËP, "Days Like This"

Songwriters: Andres Kõpper, Vallo Kikas, Yvonne Dahlbom

Ollie, "Slave"

Songwriter: Oliver Mazurtšak

Uliana Olhyna, "Rhythm of Nature"

Songwriters: Uliana Olhyna, Ariana Arutjunjan

Vanilla Ninja, "Too Epic To Be True"

Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

---

