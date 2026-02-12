Watch: Eesti Laul 2026 grand final live on ERR Saturday evening
This Saturday (February 14), 12 artists will take to the stage in the Eesti Laul final. Watch all the action live on ETV or via the link in this article from 7.30 p.m.
The winner of Eesti Laul will follow in the footsteps of Tommy Cash and represent Estonia at Eurovision in Vienna this May.
The 12 finalists battling it out in this year's Eesti Laul final are:
Ant x Minimal Wind, "Wounds (Don't Wanna Fall)"
Songwriters: Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Paula Pajusaar, Ant Nurhan, Katrina Merily Reimand
Clicherik & Mäx, "Jolly Roger"
Songwriters: Max Õispuu, Erik Soasepp, Jānis Jačmenkins
Getter Jaani, "The Game"
Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus
Laura Prits, "Warrior"
Songwriters: Laura Prits, Edgars Jercums, Jānis Jačmenkins
Robert Linna, "Metsik roos"
Songwriter: Robert Linna
Stockholm Cowboys (Stig Rästa & Victor Crone), "Last Man Standing"
Songwriters: Stig Rästa, Victor Crone
Grete Paia, "Taevas jäi üles"
Songwriters: Grete Paia, Jorma-Jan Erik, Gevin Niglas, Ragnar Sepp
Marta Pikani, "Kell kuus"
Songwriter: Marta Pikani
NOËP, "Days Like This"
Songwriters: Andres Kõpper, Vallo Kikas, Yvonne Dahlbom
Ollie, "Slave"
Songwriter: Oliver Mazurtšak
Uliana Olhyna, "Rhythm of Nature"
Songwriters: Uliana Olhyna, Ariana Arutjunjan
Vanilla Ninja, "Too Epic To Be True"
Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus
---
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Michael Cole