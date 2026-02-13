Gallery: Eesti Laul finalists enjoy second rehearsal day

The second and final day of rehearsals for Eesti Laul 2026 took place Thursday, ahead of the final on Saturday.

Eesti Laul is Estonia's annual competition to find its entry for the Eurovision Song Contest.

This year, instead of semi-final heats, all 12 finalists were chosen by a 34-person jury, and from a shortlist of over 170 entries.

The six acts who took part in Thursday's dress rehearsal at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn were: Marta Pikan, Noep, Ant and Minimal Wind, Stockholm Cowboys, Getter Jaani and Vanilla Ninja.

Getter Jaani is a well-known singer who represented Estonia at Eurovision in 2011.

Wednesday's rehearsal had seen Laura Prits, Uliana, Grete Paia, Ollie, Clicherik and Mäx, and Robert Linna put through their paces.

The final starts at 7:30 p.m. Estonian time Saturday, also Valentine's Day, with hosts including singer Karl-Erik Taukar. The spectacle is being carried by all of ERR's main channels including ETV, ETV+ (Russian language), Raadio 2 and the ERR.ee portal, as well as by the official Eurovision Song Contest YouTube channel.

Journalist Heleri All is hosting a pre-event special, Eesti Laul 2026. Finaali eel tonight, Friday, from 8 p.m.

Estonia came third at last year's contest thanks to Tommy Cash and his song "Espresso Macchiato." The last, and so far only, win, came back in 2001 when Dave Benton, Tanel Padar and 2XL won with the song "Everybody."

At this year's Eurovision in Austria, Estonia will take part in the first semi-final on May 12 and, if the entry goes through, the grand final four days later.

The 12 finalists with their songs are:

Ant x Minimal Wind, "Wounds (Don't Wanna Fall)"

Songwriters: Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Paula Pajusaar, Ant Nurhan, Katrina Merily Reimand

Clicherik & Mäx, "Jolly Roger"

Songwriters: Max Õispuu, Erik Soasepp, Jānis Jačmenkins

Getter Jaani, "The Game"

Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

Laura Prits, "Warrior"

Songwriters: Laura Prits, Edgars Jercums, Jānis Jačmenkins

Robert Linna, "Metsik roos"

Songwriter: Robert Linna

Stockholm Cowboys (Stig Rästa & Victor Crone), "Last Man Standing"

Songwriters: Stig Rästa, Victor Crone

Grete Paia, "Taevas jäi üles"

Songwriters: Grete Paia, Jorma-Jan Erik, Gevin Niglas, Ragnar Sepp

Marta Pikani, "Kell kuus"

Songwriter: Marta Pikani

NOËP, "Days Like This"

Songwriters: Andres Kõpper, Vallo Kikas, Yvonne Dahlbom

Ollie, "Slave"

Songwriter: Oliver Mazurtšak

Uliana Olhyna, "Rhythm of Nature"

Songwriters: Uliana Olhyna, Ariana Arutjunjan

Vanilla Ninja, "Too Epic To Be True"

Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!