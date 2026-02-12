Gallery: Eesti Laul grand final rehearsals in full swing

Wednesday was day one of the final dress rehearsals for this Saturday's Eesti Laul 2026 final at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn.

Five of the 12 acts were on stage practicing their songs and routines: Laura Prits, Uliana, Grete Paia, Ollie, Clicherik and Mäx, and Robert Linna.

The rehearsals will continue Thursday including for the remaining entries.

Stage construction was well underway at the start of the week.

Eesti Laul is Estonia's annual competition to find which act will represent the country at May's Eurovision Song Contest, this year being held in Vienna.

From 171 hopeful entries, the final 12 finalists were chosen by a 34-member jury at the beginning of November last year, with the songs first made public in December.

A powerful lighting setup has been installed at the venue, Tallinn's Unibet Arena, with new special lighting solutions being used this year.

A newly designed stage created by Kristo Koppel is being constructed, with the central element being a large LED screen, which, the stage show's creators say, allows for even more precise and advanced visual effects than before.

The Eesti Laul grand final starts 7.30 p.m. Estonian time this Saturday, February 14, and will be carried by ETV as well as the ERR portal and Raadio 2, and also the Eurovision Song Contest's official YouTube channel.

The final will be preceded by a special program hosted by journalist Heleri All, "Eesti Laul 2026. Finaali eel," airing this Friday at 8 p.m.

Estonia was famously represented last year by rapper Tommy Cash, who placed third with the song "Espresso Macchiato".

The 12 finalists are:

Ant x Minimal Wind, "Wounds (Don't Wanna Fall)"

Songwriters: Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Paula Pajusaar, Ant Nurhan, Katrina Merily Reimand

Clicherik & Mäx, "Jolly Roger"

Songwriters: Max Õispuu, Erik Soasepp, Jānis Jačmenkins

Getter Jaani, "The Game"

Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

Laura Prits, "Warrior"

Songwriters: Laura Prits, Edgars Jercums, Jānis Jačmenkins

Robert Linna, "Metsik roos"

Songwriter: Robert Linna

Stockholm Cowboys (Stig Rästa & Victor Crone), "Last Man Standing"

Songwriters: Stig Rästa, Victor Crone

Grete Paia, "Taevas jäi üles"

Songwriters: Grete Paia, Jorma-Jan Erik, Gevin Niglas, Ragnar Sepp

Marta Pikani, "Kell kuus"

Songwriter: Marta Pikani

NOËP, "Days Like This"

Songwriters: Andres Kõpper, Vallo Kikas, Yvonne Dahlbom

Ollie, "Slave"

Songwriter: Oliver Mazurtšak

Uliana Olhyna, "Rhythm of Nature"

Songwriters: Uliana Olhyna, Ariana Arutjunjan

Vanilla Ninja, "Too Epic To Be True"

Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

