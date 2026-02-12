X!

Gallery: Eesti Laul grand final rehearsals in full swing

News
Day one of the dress rehearsals for the Eesti Laul 2026 final, Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
Open gallery
78 photos
News

Wednesday was day one of the final dress rehearsals for this Saturday's Eesti Laul 2026 final at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn.

Five of the 12 acts were on stage practicing their songs and routines: Laura Prits, Uliana, Grete Paia, Ollie, Clicherik and Mäx, and Robert Linna.

The rehearsals will continue Thursday including for the remaining entries.

Stage construction was well underway at the start of the week.

Eesti Laul is Estonia's annual competition to find which act will represent the country at May's Eurovision Song Contest, this year being held in Vienna.

From 171 hopeful entries, the final 12 finalists were chosen by a 34-member jury at the beginning of November last year, with the songs first made public in December.

A powerful lighting setup has been installed at the venue, Tallinn's Unibet Arena, with new special lighting solutions being used this year.

A newly designed stage created by Kristo Koppel is being constructed, with the central element being a large LED screen, which, the stage show's creators say, allows for even more precise and advanced visual effects than before.

The first rehearsals already take place today, Tuesday.

The Eesti Laul grand final starts 7.30 p.m. Estonian time this Saturday, February 14, and will be carried by ETV as well as the ERR portal and Raadio 2, and also the Eurovision Song Contest's official YouTube channel.

The final will be preceded by a special program hosted by journalist Heleri All, "Eesti Laul 2026. Finaali eel," airing this Friday at 8 p.m.

Estonia was famously represented last year by rapper Tommy Cash, who placed third with the song "Espresso Macchiato".

The 12 finalists are:

Ant x Minimal Wind, "Wounds (Don't Wanna Fall)"
Songwriters: Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Paula Pajusaar, Ant Nurhan, Katrina Merily Reimand

Clicherik & Mäx, "Jolly Roger"
Songwriters: Max Õispuu, Erik Soasepp, Jānis Jačmenkins

Getter Jaani, "The Game"
Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

Laura Prits, "Warrior"
Songwriters: Laura Prits, Edgars Jercums, Jānis Jačmenkins

Robert Linna, "Metsik roos"
Songwriter: Robert Linna

Stockholm Cowboys (Stig Rästa & Victor Crone), "Last Man Standing"
Songwriters: Stig Rästa, Victor Crone

Grete Paia, "Taevas jäi üles"
Songwriters: Grete Paia, Jorma-Jan Erik, Gevin Niglas, Ragnar Sepp

Marta Pikani, "Kell kuus"
Songwriter: Marta Pikani

NOËP,  "Days Like This"
Songwriters: Andres Kõpper, Vallo Kikas, Yvonne Dahlbom

Ollie, "Slave"
Songwriter: Oliver Mazurtšak

Uliana Olhyna, "Rhythm of Nature"
Songwriters: Uliana Olhyna, Ariana Arutjunjan

Vanilla Ninja, "Too Epic To Be True"
Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Neit-Eerik Nestor

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:09

New Tallinn art show centers queer and marginalized recovery and resilience

13:41

Estonian speed skater Marten Liiv 14th in Winter Olympics 1000m event

13:07

ISS expels Russian citizen it says planned attack on Estonia

12:59

Apollo Group begins stock exchange journey

12:16

Latvian-born Darta Zunte first to represent Estonia in Winter Olympics skeleton event

11:36

Ministry and union reject carriers' driver shortage criticism

11:12

Gallery: Eesti Laul grand final rehearsals in full swing

10:48

Kristjan Ilves 6th in Winter Olympics Nordic Combined after early lead

10:41

Estonian growers: Investing would mean cheaper local produce

10:08

New Tallinn police campus detailed plan in the works

be prepared!

Most Read articles

10.02

Estonian foreign intelligence: Russia building a massive drone army

08.02

Gallery: Ice road opens between Estonia's biggest islands as cold snap continues

11.02

No Estonian 'bombshell' from Jeffrey Epstein files release so far Updated

11.02

Investigation: How phone scammers hire Estonian-speaking recruits

10.02

Rescuers recover body from the sea at Tallinn's Stroomi Beach

10.02

19 highlights from Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service report 2026

09.02

'Estonia needs everyone who wants to belong': New exhibition explores complex diaspora identities

11.02

Estonia's defense forces take over public buildings for urban combat training

11.02

Gallery: Winner announced in Pärnu Beach House design competition

11.02

Estonian police launch partners network to fight fraud epidemic

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo