Eesti Laul 2026 final tickets go on sale as road to Eurovision begins
The grand final of Eesti Laul 2026 brings 12 unique artists to the stage of Tallinn's Unibet Arena on February 14 to decide who represents Estonia at Eurovision. Tickets for the final are already on sale via Piletitasku.
Several surprise performers are also expected to make an appearance during the music-filled evening.
Everyone can come and support their favorite artists, with tickets for the evening concert going on sale from Thursday, November 20. Both seated and standing tickets for the final concert can be purchased from Piletitasku, with tickets available in different price categories in the stalls and on two levels.
"The atmosphere at Eesti Laul is something that is definitely worth experiencing. A hall full of people cheering is a powerful feeling for both the audience and all the artists," said Karmel Killandi, editor-in-chief of Eesti Laul's live broadcasts.
The event will once again offer the opportunity to see the artists from just a few meters away, from the fan zone in front of the stage.
"Tickets for the fan zone have sold out quickly in the past. Therefore, it is worth hurrying to purchase them," said Eesti Laul producer Riin Vann, adding that this year, the artists will also meet with fans for an autograph signing session before the show.
The full list of Eesti Laul 2026 finalists is as follows:
Ant x Minimal Wind, "Wounds (Don't Wanna Fall)"
Songwriters: Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Paula Pajusaar, Ant Nurhan, Katrina Merily Reimand
Clicherik & Mäx, "Jolly Roger"
Songwriters: Max Õispuu, Erik Soasepp, Jānis Jačmenkins
Getter Jaani, "The Game"
Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus
Laura Prits, "Warrior"
Songwriters: Laura Prits, Edgars Jercums, Jānis Jačmenkins
Robert Linna, "Metsik roos"
Songwriter: Robert Linna
Stockholm Cowboys (Stig Rästa & Victor Crone), "Last Man Standing"
Songwriters: Stig Rästa, Victor Crone
Joining them in the final are:
Grete Paia, "Taevas jäi üles"
Songwriters: Grete Paia, Jorma-Jan Erik, Gevin Niglas, Ragnar Sepp
Marta Pikani, "Kell kuus"
Songwriter: Marta Pikani
NOËP, "Days Like This"
Songwriters: Andres Kõpper, Vallo Kikas, Yvonne Dahlbom
Ollie, "Slave"
Songwriter: Oliver Mazurtšak
Uliana Olhyna, "Rhythm of Nature"
Songwriters: Uliana Olhyna, Ariana Arutjunjan
Vanilla Ninja, "Too Epic To Be True"
Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus
The competition songs, along with their music videos, will be revealed to the public on December 4.
Chosen by a 34-member jury, the songs will debut December 4 on ETV's "Start" and ERR's online streaming platform, Jupiter.
The Eesti Laul 2026 final concert takes place February 14 at Tallinn's Unibet Arena, with the new duo Korea and Karl-Erik Taukar hosting.
The winner of Eesti Laul will go on to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna next May.
---
Editor: Michael Cole, Annika Remmel