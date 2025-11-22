X!

Eesti Laul 2026 final tickets go on sale as road to Eurovision begins

News
News

The grand final of Eesti Laul 2026 brings 12 unique artists to the stage of Tallinn's Unibet Arena on February 14 to decide who represents Estonia at Eurovision. Tickets for the final are already on sale via Piletitasku.

Several surprise performers are also expected to make an appearance during the music-filled evening.

Everyone can come and support their favorite artists, with tickets for the evening concert going on sale from Thursday, November 20. Both seated and standing tickets for the final concert can be purchased from Piletitasku, with tickets available in different price categories in the stalls and on two levels.

"The atmosphere at Eesti Laul is something that is definitely worth experiencing. A hall full of people cheering is a powerful feeling for both the audience and all the artists," said Karmel Killandi, editor-in-chief of Eesti Laul's live broadcasts.

The event will once again offer the opportunity to see the artists from just a few meters away, from the fan zone in front of the stage.

"Tickets for the fan zone have sold out quickly in the past. Therefore, it is worth hurrying to purchase them," said Eesti Laul producer Riin Vann, adding that this year, the artists will also meet with fans for an autograph signing session before the show.

The full list of Eesti Laul 2026 finalists is as follows:

Ant x Minimal Wind, "Wounds (Don't Wanna Fall)"
Songwriters: Taavi-Hans Kõlar, Paula Pajusaar, Ant Nurhan, Katrina Merily Reimand

Clicherik & Mäx, "Jolly Roger"
Songwriters: Max Õispuu, Erik Soasepp, Jānis Jačmenkins

Getter Jaani, "The Game"
Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

Laura Prits, "Warrior"
Songwriters: Laura Prits, Edgars Jercums, Jānis Jačmenkins

Robert Linna, "Metsik roos"
Songwriter: Robert Linna

Stockholm Cowboys (Stig Rästa & Victor Crone), "Last Man Standing"
Songwriters: Stig Rästa, Victor Crone

Joining them in the final are:

Grete Paia, "Taevas jäi üles"
Songwriters: Grete Paia, Jorma-Jan Erik, Gevin Niglas, Ragnar Sepp

Marta Pikani, "Kell kuus"
Songwriter: Marta Pikani

NOËP,  "Days Like This"
Songwriters: Andres Kõpper, Vallo Kikas, Yvonne Dahlbom

Ollie, "Slave"
Songwriter: Oliver Mazurtšak

Uliana Olhyna, "Rhythm of Nature"
Songwriters: Uliana Olhyna, Ariana Arutjunjan

Vanilla Ninja, "Too Epic To Be True"
Songwriter: Sven Lõhmus

The competition songs, along with their music videos, will be revealed to the public on December 4.

Chosen by a 34-member jury, the songs will debut December 4 on ETV's "Start" and ERR's online streaming platform, Jupiter.

The Eesti Laul 2026 final concert takes place February 14 at Tallinn's Unibet Arena, with the new duo Korea and Karl-Erik Taukar hosting.

The winner of Eesti Laul will go on to represent Estonia at the Eurovision Song Contest in Vienna next May.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole, Annika Remmel

Related

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:09

Police summon Estonia's Isamaa party over alleged illegal funding Updated

11:16

Central Pärnu poised for tallest buildings yet, transforming skyline

10:09

Gallery: Cornerstone laid for ERR's new TV House as building in full swing

08:15

Eesti Laul 2026 final tickets go on sale as road to Eurovision begins

07:18

Igor Gretskiy: Coercion to Capitulation: The Trump–Putin Playbook on Ukraine

21.11

Estonia's PM: Baltics, Nordics pledge 'full support' for Ukraine's territorial integrity

21.11

Polling expert: Dispute over values would not help Reform or EKRE

21.11

Tartu Titans go for Baltic Bowl glory in Saturday's American Football League final

21.11

Estonia creates regional cyber training hub in Moldova

21.11

Former US Ambassador to Estonia raises over $100,000 to support Ukraine

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.11

Man with Estonian roots worked as airline captain for 13 years with no license

20.11

Estonia's new law raises legal working hours for 7 to 12-year-olds

20.11

Estonians have started to buy less food

21.11

Sauer Power: Why we should embrace fermented foods in the winter months

21.11

Gallery: Tallinn Christmas Market back Friday for another year of cheer

21.11

Expert: Ukraine's Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad will likely fall in December

12:09

Police summon Estonia's Isamaa party over alleged illegal funding Updated

21.11

Ukrainian analyst: NATO currently a paper tiger

21.11

Former US Ambassador to Estonia raises over $100,000 to support Ukraine

20.11

Estonian figure skater Eva-Lotta Kiibus shares why she hung up her skates

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo