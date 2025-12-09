Estonia to participate in 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

Estonian Public Broadcasting plans to participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, and while European Broadcasting Union members remain divided over Israel's participation, the contest will go ahead as planned, said ERR board chair Erik Roose.

Last Thursday, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) held its general assembly in Geneva, where Eurovision, potential changes to the contest, and participation conditions – including Israel's participation next year — were key topics of discussion.

Roose, who attended the meeting as ERR's board chair, told Monday's "Ringvaade" that the discussion about Eurovision lasted more than two hours. "Everyone had a chance to express their views," he said.

Even before the meeting, several EBU members had threatened to boycott Eurovision due to Israel's participation. Roose said there have been serious and tense debates among EBU members over the past six months: "These concerns have been sincere."

While there had been plans at one point to vote on Israel's participation, the December 4 meeting instead focused on new Eurovision rules.

Erik Roose. Source: ERR

"The EBU significantly tightened the rules. Had the proposed changes not been deemed sufficient, the issue of Israel would have been put to a vote," Roose said.

The new rules primarily affect the voting process in the contest. Jury panels have been added, there is a desire to give more weight to the voices of young people, and changes have been made to the number of votes a single song can receive.

Roose said these changes are a reaction to the most recent Eurovision, where Israel rose to second place due to public voting. "Some members and also the public said it was suspicious and manipulated."

At present, four countries have announced they will not participate in Eurovision: Spain, Slovenia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. "Others may follow," Roose predicted, while confirming that Estonian Public Broadcasting will participate in the contest.

The EBU announced last week that members have until mid-December to confirm their participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

