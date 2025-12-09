X!

Estonia to participate in 2026 Eurovision Song Contest

News
Eurovision 2026 finale.
Eurovision 2026 finale. Source: Alma Bengtsson/EBU
News

Estonian Public Broadcasting plans to participate in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, and while European Broadcasting Union members remain divided over Israel's participation, the contest will go ahead as planned, said ERR board chair Erik Roose.

Last Thursday, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) held its general assembly in Geneva, where Eurovision, potential changes to the contest, and participation conditions – including Israel's participation next year — were key topics of discussion.

Roose, who attended the meeting as ERR's board chair, told Monday's "Ringvaade" that the discussion about Eurovision lasted more than two hours. "Everyone had a chance to express their views," he said.

Even before the meeting, several EBU members had threatened to boycott Eurovision due to Israel's participation. Roose said there have been serious and tense debates among EBU members over the past six months: "These concerns have been sincere."

While there had been plans at one point to vote on Israel's participation, the December 4 meeting instead focused on new Eurovision rules.

Erik Roose. Source: ERR

"The EBU significantly tightened the rules. Had the proposed changes not been deemed sufficient, the issue of Israel would have been put to a vote," Roose said.

The new rules primarily affect the voting process in the contest. Jury panels have been added, there is a desire to give more weight to the voices of young people, and changes have been made to the number of votes a single song can receive.

Roose said these changes are a reaction to the most recent Eurovision, where Israel rose to second place due to public voting. "Some members and also the public said it was suspicious and manipulated."

At present, four countries have announced they will not participate in Eurovision: Spain, Slovenia, Ireland, and the Netherlands. "Others may follow," Roose predicted, while confirming that Estonian Public Broadcasting will participate in the contest.

The EBU announced last week that members have until mid-December to confirm their participation in the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Helen Wright

Source: "Ringvaade", interview by Marko Reikop

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:44

Deputy mayor wants to let cars with 2 passengers drive in bus lanes

14:14

Writers disgruntled over missing out on privately copied works compensation

13:35

Tallinn mayor: I've not done business with Isamaa sponsor Parvel Pruunsild

12:59

What does the US' new security plan mean for Estonia and Europe?

12:30

Experts: A good parent does not have to sacrifice joy in life to children

11:52

Second vehicle tax installment due on December 15

11:16

Expert: Despite Trump administration rhetoric, US still sees Europe as an ally

10:49

ICDS deputy director: New US security strategy focuses on business

10:15

Tallinn City Council elects new mayor

09:38

Late damage claims by real estate buyers up in recent years

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.12

Baltics, Poland to receive 'special favor' from US, war secretary Hegseth says

08.12

Estonia seeks consultant to plan 600 MW nuclear power plant

08.12

90-year-old singer: I sing so much that my neighbors called the police

08.12

Reili Rand: What kind of Estonia are children born into?

08.12

Estonian MFA secretary general: Europe must take care of its own security

07:29

No average speed cameras in Estonia's new traffic safety program

08.12

Driver's license compensation boosts conscripts' motivation

08.12

Several newly seated local councils move quickly to raise mayors' pay

06.12

Kenyan universities adopt curricula developed in cooperation with Estonia

08:39

Vandalism wave targeting public toilets in Tallinn's parks

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo