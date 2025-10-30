Eesti Laul 2026 finalists to be announced Thursday, Friday on ETV

The 12 participants who will compete in the Eesti Laul 2026 final are to be announced this evening, Thursday, and tomorrow evening.

Eesti Laul is Estonia's annual competition to choose its entry to the Eurovision Song Contest, to be held next year in Vienna.

The Eesti Laul jury has made its decision on the final 12 entries to the domestic contest, which will be announced in two batches on ETV's "Ringvaade" current affairs show.

The jury consisted of 34 music professionals, including experienced artists and concert organizers, as well as television and radio professionals and music journalists. Many jury members have previous experience with major song contests, either as participants or behind-the-scenes contributors, both at Eesti Laul and Eurovision itself.

Musicians on this year's jury included singers An-Marlen and Eda-Ines Etti and "Klassikatähed 2025" participant Isabella Runge, actress Evelin Võigemast, and dance teacher and choreographer Teet Kask.

The jury also included representatives of Estonia's radio stations and also music journalists, as well as TV stars, music industry representatives, musicians and songwriters' bodies, and concert organizers.

"Ringvaade" is broadcast on both days at 7 p.m. on ETV. https://jupiter.err.ee/etv

Listeners will have to wait more than a month to hear the entries though. The first time these can be publicly heard will be on December 4 on the ETV and Jupiter show "Start."

There will be no semi-final stages, as all 12 songs go straight through to the final, to be held on Saturday, February 14, at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn.

The Eurovision Song Contest semi-finals in Vienna are on May 12 and 14, and the grand final is on May 16.

--

