X!

Gallery: Pianist Havryil Sydoryk wins 'Klassikatähed 2025' contest

News
'Klassikatähed' grand finale concert in Tallinn, Saturday, November 8, 2025.
Open gallery
189 photos
News

Pianist Havryil Sydoryk was crowned the winner of young people's classical music competition reality show "Klassikatähed 2025."

Only 16 years old and originally from Ukraine, Havryil Sydoryk shone in every round of the "Klassikatähed" season, earning high scores from jury and audiences alike.

His performance before a full house at the Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn was met with standing ovations, and the jury had nothing but praise; he received several special awards at the final concert as well as the main prize, being honored with prizes from Klassikaraadio, the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO), the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, and the MustonenFest.

He also won the audience's award, based on the season-long phone-in vote.

Havryil started playing piano at the age of six and describes the instrument as having limitless potential for expressing one's thoughts and ideas. He has also studied violin, flute, guitar, harpsichord, and composition.

Forced to leave Ukraine due to the Russian aggression, he is now studying piano under Age Juurikas, and harpsichord under Reinut Tepp, at the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet.

The other "Klassikatähed" contestants were: soprano Annabel Soode, percussionist Karl Martin Tombak, clarinetist Isabella Runge, guitarist Harald Trass, and flutist Tuule-Helin Krigul.

Trass placed second and Tombak third, and several of the runners-up received additional prizes too.

Conductor Andres Kaljuste oversaw the final performances on Sunday.

The final can be rewatched on ETV online.

The "Klassikatähed" format was first introduced in 2013.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte,Annika Remmel

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:55

Gallery: Pianist Havryil Sydoryk wins 'Klassikatähed 2025' contest

14:26

Sirje Karis: Fathers can give confidence to the whole society

13:08

Estonia's Jewish community commemorates Saaremaa victims at reburial ceremony

13:01

Ott Tänak announces break from WRC career

11:56

Feature | From Estonia to Exmoor: A musical communion in rural southwest England

11:36

Riga exhibit marks 500 years of the rooster motif in Estonian, Latvian primers

10:49

Tallinna FC Flora beat rivals Levadia to Estonian premier league title

09:44

Future Tallinn opposition: Liivalaia tram plans scrap will cost €40m in lost EU funds

09:09

Ott Tänak's 4th place in Rally Japan not enough to keep title hopes alive

08.11

Tallinn's annual St. Martin's Fair spotlights Estonian Swedish culture

be prepared!

Most Read articles

07.11

Limp Bizkit frontman's pro-Russia past resurfaces after Tallinn show announced

08.11

Estonian intel: Pokrovsk likely to fall by year end, but Russian gains limited

08.11

New Tallinn coalition U-turn to scrap Liivalaia tram, expand parking

07.11

Photos: Second Tallinn Airport tram turnaround opening

07.11

Estonian university launching €1.6 million media effort to boost outreach

07.11

Estonian military finds over a thousand unexploded WWII shells in Nursipalu

09:44

Future Tallinn opposition: Liivalaia tram plans scrap will cost €40m in lost EU funds

05.11

AI researcher: Thinking for oneself is the only way to be free and in control

08.11

Gallery: Scottish movie star James McAvoy debuts first film at Tallinn's PÖFF

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo