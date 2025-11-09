Gallery: Pianist Havryil Sydoryk wins 'Klassikatähed 2025' contest

Pianist Havryil Sydoryk was crowned the winner of young people's classical music competition reality show "Klassikatähed 2025."

Only 16 years old and originally from Ukraine, Havryil Sydoryk shone in every round of the "Klassikatähed" season, earning high scores from jury and audiences alike.

His performance before a full house at the Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn was met with standing ovations, and the jury had nothing but praise; he received several special awards at the final concert as well as the main prize, being honored with prizes from Klassikaraadio, the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra (ERSO), the Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, and the MustonenFest.

He also won the audience's award, based on the season-long phone-in vote.

Havryil started playing piano at the age of six and describes the instrument as having limitless potential for expressing one's thoughts and ideas. He has also studied violin, flute, guitar, harpsichord, and composition.

Forced to leave Ukraine due to the Russian aggression, he is now studying piano under Age Juurikas, and harpsichord under Reinut Tepp, at the Tallinn School of Music and Ballet.

The other "Klassikatähed" contestants were: soprano Annabel Soode, percussionist Karl Martin Tombak, clarinetist Isabella Runge, guitarist Harald Trass, and flutist Tuule-Helin Krigul.

Trass placed second and Tombak third, and several of the runners-up received additional prizes too.

Conductor Andres Kaljuste oversaw the final performances on Sunday.

The final can be rewatched on ETV online.

The "Klassikatähed" format was first introduced in 2013.

