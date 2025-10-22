X!

Pop music can boost classical music skills too, Estonian artists say

Heldur Harry Põlda and Harald Trass on ETV's
Heldur Harry Põlda and Harald Trass on ETV's "Ringvaade." October 2025. Source: ERR
Performing pop hits like Tommy Cash's "Espresso Macchiato" isn't just fun — opera singer Heldur Harry Põlda and guitarist Harald Trass say it sharpens classical skills too.

Põlda impersonated Cash in the first episode of Estonia's local version of "Your Face Sounds Familiar." He said the role wasn't his choice.

"The only thing deciding for us is the lottery machine, which gives us the artists to portray," he explained. "But I was very happy when it gave me Tommy Cash."

The Eesti Laul-winning hit "Espresso Macchiato," which took third overall in this year's Eurovision, is now beloved by Estonians and Europeans alike, Põlda noted.

Cash's famous "spaghetti dance" proved one of the most challenging parts of the performance. Põlda explained it's "not your ordinary dancing onstage, and it's not something professional dancers usually do. But the movement he came up with was really challenging."

Trass, meanwhile, chose to perform "Espresso Macchiato" himself in this Sunday's episode of "Klassikatähed." He said it made sense because it's "the most well-known Estonian song of the year."

The guitarist noted the song is harmonically simple, so arranging it wasn't a huge challenge. "The hardest part is imitating singing on the guitar, because a note on a guitar is very short," he added.

Although Põlda's main work is singing opera at the Estonian National Opera, he's still no stranger to pop music. "I enjoy every aspect of making music," he said, noting that it all only enhances his skills.

Trass agreed. "Being able to perform pop music is definitely a valuable skill," he said.

Põlda explained that playing and even just listening to pop music benefits a musician's classical training, as they develop rhythm and approaches they rarely encounter in school.

"I can definitely tell when a classical musician has been involved in something else as well," he added.

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Aili Vahtla

