Estonia to celebrate International Music Day with 100 concerts across the country

International Music Day in Tallinn.
International Music Day in Tallinn. Source: Press materials
This Wednesday (October 1) is the 50th annual International Music Day, with 100 concerts taking place across Estonia to mark the occasion – most of which are free to attend.

The International Music Day celebrations on Wednesday, October 1, begin at 7:26 a.m. with a musical greeting in Kadriorg. The ETV Girls' Choir (conductor Aarne Saluveer), the Estonian National Opera Men's Choir (conductor Hirvo Surva) and musician Juhan Uppin will all perform in front of the presidential office building.

Throughout the day, there will be live musical performances in each of Estonia's counties, encapsulating a range of genres from folk to classical.

Ivari Ilja, head of the Estonian Music Council, said that International Music Day is an occasion to feel pride in Estonian music. "Estonia is a country with a strong musical culture. On International Music Day, the focus will be on beautiful Estonian music and its performers," Ilja said.

At 1 p.m., the Estonian National Symphony Orchestra will give a free open rehearsal concert at the Estonia Concert Hall in Tallinn, conducted by Mihhail Gerts.

Concerts will also be held in schools and urban spaces, shopping malls, on ferries, public transport, at the hall of the Bank of Estonia and in other unusual places.

The day concludes at 7 p.m. with a festive Music Day gala and awards ceremony at Viimsi Artium.

The full program of the events in Estonia for International Music Day is available (in Estonian) here.

Editor: Michael Cole, Elizaveta Kalugina

