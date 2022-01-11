Estonian Music Awards nominees announced

In cooperation with the Estonian Music Council and the Estonian Association of Phonogram Producers, the nominees for the Estonian Music Awards 2022 have been announced.

Nominees in alphabetic order:

Debut Album of the Year

Maris Pihlap – "What Have You Become?"

Noep – "No Man Is An Island"

Wateva – "Disposable Society"

Alternative/Indie Album of the Year

Erki Pärnoja, Collegium Musicale – "Anima Mea"

Janek Murd – "Viiv"

Ouu – "Saint Frotée"

Author/National Album of the Year

Jaak Johanson – "Sisemeri Silmini"

Jalmar Vabarna – "ID"

Sten-Olle – "Rapla"

Electronic Album of the Year

Bert On Beats – "Eight"

Maarja Nuut – "Hinged"

Wateva – "Disposable Society"

Ethno/Folk Album of the Year

Curly Strings – "Pidu meis eneses"

Duo Ruut – "Kulla kerguseks"

Puuluup – "Viimane suusataja"

Hip Hop/Rap/R&B Artist of the Year

Genka ja Dew8

Villemdrillem

Yasmyn

Jazz Album of the Year

Joel Remmel Trio – "Kevad"

Susanna Aleksandra – "The Siren"

Tõnu Naissoo Electric Trio – "Different Directions"

Metal Album of the Year

ÆØNS – "The Rotten Unknown"

Mört – "Pangetäis bängereid"

Nihilistikrypt – "Diemension"

Pop Artist of the Year

5Miinust

Daniel Levi

Noep

Rock Album of the Year

Ans. Andur – "Uus palav päev"

Dead Furies – "Midnight Ramble"

The Boondocks – "Soup Can Pop Band"

Female Artist of the Year

Liis Lemsalu

Maarja Nuut

Yasmyn

Male Artist of the Year

Ivo Linna

Jüri Pootsmann

Noep

Ensemble of the Year

5Miinust

Curly Strings

Puuluup

Music Video of the Year

5MIINUST – "Koptereid"

Noep – "Kids" (feat. Emily Roberts)

Tommy Cash – "Racked"

Song of the Year

5MIINUST – "Koptereid"

Jüri Pootsmann – "Magus Melanhoolia"

Noep – "Kids" (feat. Emily Roberts)

Rita Ray – "Love Ain't The Same"

Smilers – "Tee mis sa tahad"

Album of the Year

Erki Pärnoja, Collegium Musicale – "Anima Mea"

Genka ja Dew8 – "Oleg"

Noep – "No Man Is An Island"

Puuluup – "Viimane suusataja"

Yasmyn – "Yasmyn"

The nominees for the Classical Album of the Year are the best in the four categories of the classical music genre

Composition Album of the Year

"Heino Eller. Complete Piano Music. Volume Seven"

Performed by Sten Lassmann

Chamber Music Album of the Year

"Strings Attached. The Voice of Kannel"

Performed by Anna-Liisa Eller

Choral Music Album of the Year

"Alfred Schnittke. Choir Concerto, Three Sacred Hymns. Arvo Pärt. Seven Magnificat-Antiphons"

Performed by Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, conductor Kaspars Putniņš

Symphonic or Stage Music Album of the Year

"Sergei Rachmaninoff. Eduard Tubin. Works for Piano and Orchestra"

Performerd by Mihkel Poll, Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, conductor Mihhail Gerts.

The winners of the awards will be announced on January 26 at the gala taking place in Alexela Concert Hall.

