Estonian Music Awards nominees announced

News
Noep.
Noep. Source: Rauno Liivand
News

In cooperation with the Estonian Music Council and the Estonian Association of Phonogram Producers, the nominees for the Estonian Music Awards 2022 have been announced.

Nominees in alphabetic order:

Debut Album of the Year

Maris Pihlap – "What Have You Become?"

Noep – "No Man Is An Island"

Wateva – "Disposable Society"

Alternative/Indie Album of the Year

Erki Pärnoja, Collegium Musicale – "Anima Mea"

Janek Murd – "Viiv"

Ouu – "Saint Frotée"

Author/National Album of the Year

Jaak Johanson – "Sisemeri Silmini"

Jalmar Vabarna – "ID"

Sten-Olle – "Rapla"

Electronic Album of the Year

Bert On Beats – "Eight"

Maarja Nuut – "Hinged"

Wateva – "Disposable Society"

Ethno/Folk Album of the Year

Curly Strings – "Pidu meis eneses"

Duo Ruut – "Kulla kerguseks"

Puuluup – "Viimane suusataja"

Hip Hop/Rap/R&B Artist of the Year

Genka ja Dew8

Villemdrillem

Yasmyn

Jazz Album of the Year

Joel Remmel Trio – "Kevad"

Susanna Aleksandra – "The Siren"

Tõnu Naissoo Electric Trio – "Different Directions"

Metal Album of the Year

ÆØNS – "The Rotten Unknown"

Mört – "Pangetäis bängereid"

Nihilistikrypt – "Diemension"

Pop Artist of the Year

5Miinust

Daniel Levi

Noep

Rock Album of the Year

Ans. Andur – "Uus palav päev"

Dead Furies – "Midnight Ramble"

The Boondocks – "Soup Can Pop Band"

Female Artist of the Year

Liis Lemsalu

Maarja Nuut

Yasmyn

Male Artist of the Year

Ivo Linna

Jüri Pootsmann

Noep

Ensemble of the Year

5Miinust

Curly Strings

Puuluup

Music Video of the Year

5MIINUST – "Koptereid"

Noep – "Kids" (feat. Emily Roberts)

Tommy Cash – "Racked"

Song of the Year

5MIINUST – "Koptereid"

Jüri Pootsmann – "Magus Melanhoolia"

Noep – "Kids" (feat. Emily Roberts)

Rita Ray – "Love Ain't The Same"

Smilers – "Tee mis sa tahad"

Album of the Year

Erki Pärnoja, Collegium Musicale – "Anima Mea"

Genka ja Dew8 – "Oleg"

Noep – "No Man Is An Island"

Puuluup – "Viimane suusataja"

Yasmyn – "Yasmyn"

The nominees for the Classical Album of the Year are the best in the four categories of the classical music genre

Composition Album of the Year

"Heino Eller. Complete Piano Music. Volume Seven"

Performed by Sten Lassmann

Chamber Music Album of the Year

"Strings Attached. The Voice of Kannel"

Performed by Anna-Liisa Eller

Choral Music Album of the Year

"Alfred Schnittke. Choir Concerto, Three Sacred Hymns. Arvo Pärt. Seven Magnificat-Antiphons"

Performed by Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir, conductor Kaspars Putniņš

Symphonic or Stage Music Album of the Year

"Sergei Rachmaninoff. Eduard Tubin. Works for Piano and Orchestra"

Performerd by Mihkel Poll, Estonian National Symphony Orchestra, conductor Mihhail Gerts.

The winners of the awards will be announced on January 26 at the gala taking place in Alexela Concert Hall. 

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:44

Pärnu Airport to open route to Helsinki

17:11

Ilves: EU can stop whining and ready itself for Ukraine humanitarian crisis

16:38

Estonian Music Awards nominees announced

16:06

Eesti Laul semi-final entries announced

15:32

Bolt raises over €600 million in record funding round

15:07

Estonian defense minister: Danish fighters, frigate are powerful deterrent

14:35

New T1 mall manager: 2022 is a year of major changes

14:08

Minister: Negative test proof could be reapplied if Delta strain recedes

14:02

Isamaa most donated-to party in Q4 2021

13:59

Health Board: 251 hospitalized patients, 1,981 new cases, 3 deaths Updated

13:43

Prosecutor's office opens investigation against women's fencing coach

13:18

Edward Lucas: Talks with Russia need to be on the West's terms

12:51

'Estonia loses a great friend': Politicians mark David Sassoli's death

12:24

Center to present new proposals to manage energy crisis

11:55

PERH doctor: Omicron coronavirus strain will fill hospitals

11:26

Hospitals and family doctors struggling with higher electricity prices

10:59

Riigikogu approval for 'Fit For 55' package expected by January's end

10:17

Gallery: Documentary on Estonian military in Afghanistan premieres

09:54

Estonian foreign minister: It is important diplomacy is given a chance

09:21

Reform spent most on October 2021 local election campaign, at €1.3 million

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

08.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

10.01

Tallinn city center high-rise development process moves forward

13:59

Health Board: 251 hospitalized patients, 1,981 new cases, 3 deaths Updated

10.01

Council agrees to remove Estonian singer's statue from Viljandi park

10.01

Electricity prices rise by more than €100 on Monday

14:08

Minister: Negative test proof could be reapplied if Delta strain recedes

10.01

Health Board emergency chief: Hospitals are anxious

11:55

PERH doctor: Omicron coronavirus strain will fill hospitals

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: