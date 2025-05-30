Video | Jean-Michel Jarre to ERR: People thought I was crazy and making alien music
In an interview with ETV show "Ringvaade," French electronic music pioneer Jean-Michel Jarre said that when he released his album "Oxygène" in 1976, his music was seen as alien and he himself was labeled as crazy. However, "Oxygène" has since become France's biggest-selling album. The full interview with Jarre, who is set to perform in Tallinn this June, can be seen here.
Jean-Michel Jarre will perform at the Unibet Arena in Tallinn on June 17.
---
Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!
Editor: Michael Cole, Annika Remmel
Source: "Ringvaade," interviewer Hannes Hermaküla