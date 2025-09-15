Gallery: Lexsoul Dancemachine and more rock Särin festival in Central Estonia

Over the weekend, the 10th Särin Cultural Festival lit up Rapla with performances by Lexsoul Dancemachine, Koer, Mari Jürjens and more.

The two-day festival opened Friday with a duet by Vaiko Eplik and Mari Jürjens, followed by Maili Metssalu's "Siia laotan südame" conducted by Pärt Uusberg.

Even rain couldn't stop the party as Lexsoul Dancemachine, Alonette and Maris Pihlap got the crowd moving, and Kristiina Ehin read poetry and director Monika Siimets spoke about her film "The Black Hole."

A Rapla Small Town Theater bus tour through the city proved one of the opening day's most popular events.

On Saturday, Vaiko Eplik's Koer — best known for the hit "Maiu on pimaauto" — returned to the stage after a long hiatus, joined by Mari Jürjens, Chalice, Remo Savisaar, Tõnis Niinemets, Eik and several others.

Rapla Särin Cultural Festival 2025. Source: Joonas Kreuz

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!