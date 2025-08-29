X!

Station Narva music and culture festival brings Estonian Voices to border town

Station Narva 2024. September 5-8, 2024.
Station Narva 2024. September 5-8, 2024. Source: Egor Andreev
Next Thursday (September 4), the music and culture festival Station Narva takes place, with performances from Eurovision star Tommy Cash, nublu, Estonian Voices and more.

This year's Station Narva opens with a live performance from Estonian Voices on Thursday, September 4, in the main hall of the Narva Culture House "Rugodiv." Singers from the Magic Land vocal studio will also be on stage as special guests.

Estonian Voices will be performing songs from their latest album "Kallimale," which contains their unique of well-known Estonian folk songs, and much more. The band will also pay tribute to world-renowned Estonian composer Arvo Pärt, who this year celebrates his 90th birthday, be performing a selection of songs he wrote for children.

Station Narva's main music program is on Friday and Saturday, with live shows at the Narva Museum's historic fortress.

The headline acts at this year's festival include Esonia's 2025 Eurovision star Tommy Cash and nublu, whose hit single "für Oksana" has become an unofficial anthem of Narva. Duo Ruut, who won plenty of admirers at Glastonbury earlier this summer will also be performing, as will Vaiko Eplik and Eliit.

Among the international acts on the bill are U.K. ambient house pioneers The Orb, London's jungle revival hero Tim Reaper, Finnish pop sensation OLGAand Danish band Danish band Efterklang.

The festival also features a number of free events in Narva, including a live performance by Ukrainian producer, singer, and composer Maryna Klochko in the city's Stockholm Square.

More information about Station Narva, including the full program, is available here.

Editor: Michael Cole

Station Narva music and culture festival brings Estonian Voices to border town

