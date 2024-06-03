Jõhvi High School wins School of the Year 2024 award

Jõhvi High School clinched the School of the Year 2024 award on Monday beating 24 other institutions to the title.

The main theme of this year's competition was connecting non-formal learning with different learning experiences outside of regular school hours.

The decision was made by a jury that included musician and promoter of Setomaa education Lenna Kuurmaa, Director of Läänemaa Joint High School Gina Metssalu – who won the title in 2022, and representatives from the Ministry of Education and Research, Estonian School Student Councils' Union, Hanro, and ERR.

The result was announced on Monday's "Terevisioon" morning show.

Raasiku Basic School in Harju County was awarded second place and St. John's School in Tallinn came third.

--

