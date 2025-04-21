Basic school exams period starts Monday

Around 15,400 9th grade students are starting their basic school final exams this year.

To graduate from basic school (Põhikool), the mandatory education level in Estonia, a pupil must pass exams in Estonian, mathematics, and one elective subject.

The exam period starts today, Monday, at 10 a.m. with the Estonian as a second language exam, for which 3,339 students are registered. 11,710 students are taking the Estonian language exam (i.e., for native speakers) on Tuesday.

The exam period continues with the math exam on May 7, followed by elective exams May 12-14.

Elective exams can be in: Russian for native speakers, biology, chemistry, physics, geography, history, civics, and foreign languages (English, French, German, or Russian).

English is the most popular, with 9,663 examinees, followed by civics (over 1,700 students), then biology (nearly 900 examinees).

The Education and Youth Board (HARNO) devises and sets the exams, while exam papers (except for Estonian as a second language, graded by HARNO) are graded by each school's assessment committees.

Candidates who score at least 60 percent on the Estonian as a second language exam are issued B1 level Estonian certification.

More information on basic school final exams is on the HARNO website here.

