X!

Basic school exams period starts Monday

News
Estonian students ready to take an exam. Photo is illustrative.
Estonian students ready to take an exam. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Around 15,400 9th grade students are starting their basic school final exams this year.

To graduate from basic school (Põhikool), the mandatory education level in Estonia, a pupil must pass exams in Estonian, mathematics, and one elective subject.

The exam period starts today, Monday, at 10 a.m. with the Estonian as a second language exam, for which 3,339 students are registered. 11,710 students are taking the Estonian language exam (i.e., for native speakers) on Tuesday.

The exam period continues with the math exam on May 7, followed by elective exams May 12-14.

Elective exams can be in: Russian for native speakers, biology, chemistry, physics, geography, history, civics, and foreign languages (English, French, German, or Russian).

English is the most popular, with 9,663 examinees, followed by civics (over 1,700 students), then biology (nearly 900 examinees).

The Education and Youth Board (HARNO) devises and sets the exams, while exam papers (except for Estonian as a second language, graded by HARNO) are graded by each school's assessment committees.

Candidates who score at least 60 percent on the Estonian as a second language exam are issued B1 level Estonian certification.

More information on basic school final exams is on the HARNO website here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:59

Harri Tiido: Baltic Sea region as a model of the future of Europe

15:33

Government calls up to 235 reservists for snap training exercise

15:25

Employers unhappy with vague Planning Act changes

14:56

Tartu Bigbank Estonian volleyball champions for 2025

14:22

Gallery: Jim Ashilevi presents debut poetry collection 'The Mouthless'

14:19

Bishop: Pope Francis tried with all his heart to reach every person

13:50

Number of public sector workers up by 600 since 2023

13:26

Foreign minister: Pope Francis lived an extraordinary life

13:16

Valeria Valasevitš crowned Estonian rhythmic gymnastics champion

12:32

Journalist: Extremism among teenage boys gaining momentum in Estonia

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

18.04

Russia leaves 4,000 Russian pensioners in Estonia without their pensions

17.04

Study: Russian-speaking youth in Estonia reflect diverse values, identities

20.04

115 cruise ships to visit Estonia in 2025

17.04

Estonian ministry preparing to simplify civilian firearm ownership rules

19.04

Estonian universities have not yet taken active steps to attract US researchers

19.04

'Do what you can:' Why do foreign nationals join Estonia's Defense League?

20.04

Captured Russian military equipment from Ukraine on display at Estonian War Museum

19.04

Tallinn's Way of the Cross leads to Orthodox church for first time

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo