Minister discussed reducing EU bureaucratic burden on Estonian firms

News
Wednesday's meeting between IT and foreign trade minister Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) and a delegation headed by Enrico Letta of the Jacques Delors Institute.
Wednesday's meeting between IT and foreign trade minister Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) and a delegation headed by Enrico Letta of the Jacques Delors Institute. Source: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.
News

Minister of IT and Economic Affairs Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) has talked with a visiting European Union delegation about ways bureaucracy might be reduced, to help the bloc's common market to function and grow.

This would help its smaller member states, such as Estonia, in particular.

Riisalo said: "Reducing the administrative burden on entrepreneurs and implementing real-time economy solutions across Europe is important for Estonia. The free movement of data is as important as the free movement of goods and services."

"For example, this means that entrepreneurs must have the freedom to act so that every activity is not accompanied by an additional obligation to complete documents," the minister went on, via a press release.

"Geopolitical challenges, energy, transport and digital connections, funding green energy and new technologies at affordable prices are also important keywords in the course of our economy," he added.

Riisalo made his remarks in the context of a meeting on Wednesday with Enrico Letta, former Prime Minister of Italy and current president of the Jacques Delors Institute, who is preparing a report on the future of the EU common market.

In the course of making his report, Letta has been visiting EU member states, and meeting with entrepreneurs, politicians, academics and policymakers.

Together with Estonian entrepreneurs, the pair discussed what needs to be changed in the rules governing the European common market in the future to repoint the Eurozone economy towards growth once again.

Estonia's compact size and high level of digital development make the functioning of the European common market particularly important for small and medium-sized companies here, Riisalo said.

The meeting also covered state aid and ways to make this fairer for smaller member states, whose opportunities are often more limited.

Energy, telecoms, and transport links were also discussed as areas necessary for the functioning of the common market.

The rationale behind the report related to concerns about the EU in the current economic environment and its fragmented rules across 27 member states, and competition from the U.S., China, and India among others.

The report is planned to be ready for the spring meeting of the Council of the European Union on April 17.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LIHTSAD UUDISED

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:06

Ministry of Finance partner firm provides several options on planned loan register

18:47

Vasakpoolsed fundraising to run in European Parliament elections

18:22

Jašin: Non-citizens voting rights included in Tallinn coalition agreement

17:31

EADSE board member: Anti-doping officials' professionalism in no doubt

16:44

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas visiting Poland

16:41

The Prodigy to play Tallinn Song Festival Grounds in August

15:51

Minister discussed reducing EU bureaucratic burden on Estonian firms

15:28

Ministers apologize for examinations IT system failure

15:24

Kallas: Not possible to raise taxes in next year's budget

15:01

Consistency is key when protecting gardens from moles

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10.04

Tallinn to demolish illegally constructed building

10.04

German who learned Estonian: I don't believe in linguistic talent

10.04

Heat records broken in Estonia as temperatures hit 25 degrees

09:57

Many Tallinn eateries may this summer have to hire staff who lack Estonian skills

09.04

7 museums offering free events for Estonian language learners

10.04

Supermarket on lemonade tax: Consumer choices are already changing

10.04

Global Estonian Report: April 10-17

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo