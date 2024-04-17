Prime minister: Riisalo's economic revival plan not taken on by government

A proposed economic revitalization plan from Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) has not even been discussed at cabinet leve, Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) said Tuesday.

Appearing on Vikerraadio's "Stuudios on peaminister" show, the prime minister said the plan, whose stated aim is to double the size of Estonia's economy, lacks full governmental support, and contains several internal contradictions.

In mid-March Riisalo, along with Climate Minister Kristen Michal (Reform), unveiled a plan to double Estonia's GDP within a decade.

Minister of IT and Economic Affairs Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Despite certain viable elements contained within that proposal, the prime minister stressed that it was not a government-endorsed plan, and highlighted the practical challenges of boosting support without raising the tax burden.

These goals as ultimately unrealistic, even as they may seem positive on the surface, the prime minister went on.

The development comes amid ongoing concerns voiced by local governments on financial responsibilities arising from amendments to the Social Welfare Act, which have been challenged at the Tartu-based Supreme Court.

Some local governments argue that the additional obligation to fund general care services, typically a responsibility held by the state, has not been twinned with proportional financial support from the state.

This, the municipalities claim, violates a constitutional guarantee that local governments should receive full funding from the state budget in respect of all duties imposed by national law.

The case's complexity and significant societal impact prompted the Supreme Court's Constitutional Review Chamber to refer the matter to the full bench of all 19 justices, underscoring the potential long-term implications with regard to the funding principles of local government units.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!