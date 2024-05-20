Minister awaiting feedback on criticized economic plan

Feedback can be submitted on a plan aimed at reviving the economy by the Minister of Economic Affairs and IT Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) until June 3. The draft was criticized by coalition partners Reform and SDE.

Riisalo introduced the "Estonia 2035" strategy in March, which aims to guide the decision-making process for the next 15 years. The main goal is to double the economy by 2035.

It has now been sent to ministries, state agencies, and business associations for feedback.

"The aim of the economic policy principles and the solutions they offer is to create an economic environment where it is easy and good to be an entrepreneur, and to give a boost to new and emerging sectors – the growth engines of Estonia's future economy. All this requires less red tape in the form of unnecessary regulation and bureaucracy, and more of an educated and skilled workforce, exports, investment, R&D and innovation, access to resources and capital, and a green and diverse business environment," Riisalo said.

The minister also requests proposals and suggested priorities for next year's action plan and the following three years.

The "Estonia 2035" plan has been criticized by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). Last month, she said that the government does not support the plan and that it contains contradicts. Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) also did not agree with its contents.

However, Eesti 200 chairman and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna praised the plan.

