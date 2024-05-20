Minister awaiting feedback on criticized economic plan

News
Minister of IT and Foreign Trade Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200).
Minister of IT and Foreign Trade Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

Feedback can be submitted on a plan aimed at reviving the economy by the Minister of Economic Affairs and IT Tiit Riisalo (Eesti 200) until June 3. The draft was criticized by coalition partners Reform and SDE.

Riisalo introduced the "Estonia 2035" strategy in March, which aims to guide the decision-making process for the next 15 years. The main goal is to double the economy by 2035.

It has now been sent to ministries, state agencies, and business associations for feedback.

"The aim of the economic policy principles and the solutions they offer is to create an economic environment where it is easy and good to be an entrepreneur, and to give a boost to new and emerging sectors – the growth engines of Estonia's future economy. All this requires less red tape in the form of unnecessary regulation and bureaucracy, and more of an educated and skilled workforce, exports, investment, R&D and innovation, access to resources and capital, and a green and diverse business environment," Riisalo said.

The minister also requests proposals and suggested priorities for next year's action plan and the following three years.

The "Estonia 2035" plan has been criticized by Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform). Last month, she said that the government does not support the plan and that it contains contradicts. Minister of Health Riina Sikkut (SDE) also did not agree with its contents.

However, Eesti 200 chairman and Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna praised the plan.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karin Koppel, Helen Wright

Related

global estonian report

listen: radio tallinn

EU elections 2024

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:24

Center MEP finds lawyers to represent MPEÕK in negotiations with state

16:52

Minister sends 'Robin Hood' redistribution bill to government

16:22

Pedestrian tunnel planned for Tallinn's Paldiski maantee

15:55

Entomologist: Volatile spring weather triggers wave of mosquitoes

15:32

'Estronaut' programs selects Estonia's first youth trainee space travelers

14:56

Today and 20 years ago: Which EU countries' citizens live in Estonia?

14:26

Minister awaiting feedback on criticized economic plan

13:44

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

13:25

Street artist: Tallinn's legal graffiti walls provide important opportunities

13:09

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.05

Almost 1,000 Swedish punks visit Tallinn

13:09

Estonia's cost of living increase actually outstrips inflation

11:47

Language Board: We can't enforce Estonian requirements

19.05

Watch: 'Kissing Tartu' concert marks 30 years of Eurovision

08:02

Tatjana Lavrova withdraws Lasnmäe district elder candidacy

18.05

E-residents and digital nomads travel through Europe to Tallinn

13:44

Installing solar panels at home to sell to electricity grid no longer pays

11:52

Analyst: Estonia's economic recovery will be invisible

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo