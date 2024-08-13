Political parties not overly concerned about irregular membership dues paid

News
The Riigikogu's main chamber (photo taken during the XIV Riigikogu composition).
The Riigikogu's main chamber (photo taken during the XIV Riigikogu composition). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Political party secretaries general say that while it would be ideal to collect membership dues more fully and frequently, it is not a significant issue.

Despite years of talk about the low rate of payment of party membership dues, only around 10 percent of members continue to pay up their membership in full, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) had proved most diligent in collecting membership fees, at least of the six parliamentary parties, in the first half of this year, and raised nearly €34,000 this way.

Eesti 200 amassed the smallest amount, at around €6,000, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The other parties collected between €15,000 and €17,000 in the first six months of 2024.

The Reform Party's annual membership dues come to €15 per year; party secretary general Timo Suslov said the more active members tend to pay up, since failing to pay excludes the member from taking part in internal elections – including the vote on the party's chair.

The Center Party deploys a tiered membership fee structure ranging from €2 to €100 per year, while Center MPs, as well as MEPs and ministers when in office are liable for 7 percent of their parliamentary wage as membership dues.

"Regular members pay their fees to their local branches," said the party's secretary general, former culture minister Anneli Ott.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) similarly has a tiered membership fee, ranging from €10 to €40 per year, and, the party's secretary general Reili Rand said, SDE is aiming for 45-percent monthly payment rate from registered members, in order to boost participation.

Speaking to Delfi, Justice and Digital Affairs Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) recently said that she had paid up her membership dues after these had fallen by the wayside.

Pakosta noted that state support – which all parties which poll above 2 percent of the vote at a Riigikogu election are eligible for – is a significant source of revenue for keeping parties afloat and to ensure participation to all, regardless of income.

A large proportion of parties' income derives from donations.

A party's finances are publicly reported by the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (ERJK). The most recent reports, in the context of June's European Parliament election, are here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Aleksander Krjukov

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera,' reporter Anne Raiste.

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:21

ICT association criticizes plans for a 'red tape tax' for telecoms

12:55

Auditor: Corporate tax to make it harder for foreign owners to use profits

12:42

Transport Administration latest noise barrier project to cost over €2.4 million

12:14

Prime Minister Michal confirms ministers' areas of responsibility

11:57

Tõnu Kaljuste's last Birgitta festival as director ends with 'Pirita missa'

11:16

Membership dues account for around 3 percent of Riigikogu parties' revenues

10:42

Political parties not overly concerned about irregular membership dues paid

10:04

Justice minister mulls selling, renting Estonia's prison space

09:42

Tartu Agro says auctioning off its land would spell the end of the company

09:23

Interest groups differ on forestry clear-cutting plan

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

12.08

China admits container ship Newnew Polar Bear damaged undersea gas pipeline

12.08

Estonian state real estate manager puts Liberty Manor up for sale

12.08

Number of dangerous derelict buildings falling in Tallinn

07.08

Decathlete Karel Tilga's pole vault mishap mocked online by rapper Snoop Dogg

12.08

ERR Estonians' favorite brand

12.08

Congestion tax idea floated by ministry official without minister's knowledge

12.08

Raivo Vare: Estonian economy in the conditions of the new economic cycle

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo