Political parties not overly concerned about irregular membership dues paid

Political party secretaries general say that while it would be ideal to collect membership dues more fully and frequently, it is not a significant issue.

Despite years of talk about the low rate of payment of party membership dues, only around 10 percent of members continue to pay up their membership in full, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) had proved most diligent in collecting membership fees, at least of the six parliamentary parties, in the first half of this year, and raised nearly €34,000 this way.

Eesti 200 amassed the smallest amount, at around €6,000, "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported.

The other parties collected between €15,000 and €17,000 in the first six months of 2024.

The Reform Party's annual membership dues come to €15 per year; party secretary general Timo Suslov said the more active members tend to pay up, since failing to pay excludes the member from taking part in internal elections – including the vote on the party's chair.

The Center Party deploys a tiered membership fee structure ranging from €2 to €100 per year, while Center MPs, as well as MEPs and ministers when in office are liable for 7 percent of their parliamentary wage as membership dues.

"Regular members pay their fees to their local branches," said the party's secretary general, former culture minister Anneli Ott.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) similarly has a tiered membership fee, ranging from €10 to €40 per year, and, the party's secretary general Reili Rand said, SDE is aiming for 45-percent monthly payment rate from registered members, in order to boost participation.

Speaking to Delfi, Justice and Digital Affairs Minister Liisa Pakosta (Eesti 200) recently said that she had paid up her membership dues after these had fallen by the wayside.

Pakosta noted that state support – which all parties which poll above 2 percent of the vote at a Riigikogu election are eligible for – is a significant source of revenue for keeping parties afloat and to ensure participation to all, regardless of income.

A large proportion of parties' income derives from donations.

A party's finances are publicly reported by the Political Party Funding Supervision Committee (ERJK). The most recent reports, in the context of June's European Parliament election, are here.

--

