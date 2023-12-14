Pollster: Support for Kaja Kallas' resignation grows to 71 percent

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Jürgen Randma / Office of the Riigikogu
A poll commissioned by NGO Institute for Societal Studies and carried out by pollster Norstat finds that 71 percent of people questioned want to see Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) resign, up from previous results.

Norstat asked people, "Do you believe Kaja Kallas should resign as prime minister?" Of respondents, 71 percent said "yes" or "rather yes," while 23 percent said "rather no" or "no." The "cannot say" vote came to 6 percent.

Conservative People's Party (EKRE) voters are the most keen to see Kallas go at 97 percent, followed by Center Party voters (94 percent) and those of Isamaa (89 percent). People backing Reform's coalition partners the Social Democratic Party and Eesti 200 felt so in 56 and 43 percent of cases respectively. Most Reform supporters (85 percent) believe Kallas should continue as head of government.

The NGO has commissioned the poll a total of six times since late August, and the share of people in favor of the prime minister's resignation has hovered around 66-69 percent until now.

The latest round of polling was carried out December 12-13 among 1,001 Estonian citizens at least 18 years of age.

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Marcus Turovski

