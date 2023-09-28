Norstat poll: Two-thirds of respondents still favor Kallas resignation

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
According to the results of a survey conducted by Norstat on behalf of think-tank the Institute for Societal Studies (MTÜ Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut), 66 percent of respondents believe Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) should resign due to the recent scandal involving her husband's business interests in Russia.

The results of four separate polls conducted since the end of August have shown that the proportion of people in favor of Kallas' resignation has remained at, or slightly above, 66 percent, throughout the period from then until now.

Respondents to the latest survey were asked the following question:

"Do you think Kaja Kallas should resign as prime minister?"

27 percent of respondents answered "No" or "Rather no," 66 percent said "Rather yes" or "Yes" and seven percent said that they did not know.

Looking at the results according to respondents' preferred parties shows that 98 percent of EKRE supporters, 92 percent of Center Party supporters, 91 percent of Isamaa supporters and 57 percent of Social Democratic Party (SDE) supporters think Kallas' resignation is necessary.

Of the 200 supporters of Eesti 200 polled, 45 percent said they believed the prime minister ought resign, while another 45 percent said she should not.

Among Reform Party supporters, 9 percent said they think Kallas should step down, while 85 percent backed the prime minister to continue in her current role.

The Norstat poll was conducted on September 25 in an online environment. A total of 1,000 Estonian citizens aged 18 and above were polled.

Editor: Michael Cole

