MFA: Estonia, Turkey celebrate century of diplomatic relations

Tuesday marks 100 years since the day Turkey de jure recognized the independent Republic of Estonia.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) hailed Turkey for having never officially recognized the Soviet occupation of Estonia, according to a press release.

"The celebration of a century of diplomatic relations will contribute to continuing to deepen our cooperation in the future," he added.

Estonia, a fellow NATO ally, highly values both bilateral and multilateral cooperation with Turkey, the minister said. "We consider Turkey's role in ensuring security in our region crucial," he underscored.

Although residing in Riga, the first Turkish envoy was accredited to Estonia in May 1929. In September 1935, Nuri Batu, the first Turkish envoy to reside in Estonia, presented his credentials to State Elder Konstantin Päts.

Estonia also maintained a consulate general in Istanbul from 1929-1932.

Diplomatic relations between Estonia and Turkey were restored in October 1991. Estonia opened its embassy in Ankara in February 2001; Turkey opened its own embassy in Tallinn that October.

Click here to explore a timeline of diplomatic relations between Estonia and Turkey.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!