MP to Turkish FM: Baltic collective defense not complete without Sweden

News
Kalev Stoicescu.
Kalev Stoicescu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Baltic Sea region's collective defense is incomplete with Sweden's NATO membership, the chairman of the Riigikogu's National Defence Committee said during a meeting with Turkey's defense minister.

Kalev Stoicescu (Eesti 200) met with Yasar Güler in Tallinn on Wednesday during the defense minister's one-day visit to Estonia.

The chairman told Güler the recent damage to Balticconnector and undersea fiber-optic cables and bomb threats made to schools across the Baltics need to be taken "very seriously".

"NATO's collective defense must cover the entire Baltic Sea, including the underwater infrastructure," he said.

"Without Sweden, the collective defense of the Nordic-Baltic region is not complete. We hope that Sweden's accession to NATO will become a reality in the near future."

Turkey is currently holding up Sweden's accession to NATO.

Estonia and Turkey are in the strongest defense alliance in the world and Estonia wants the alliance to be even stronger, Stoicescu said.

Defense procurement contracts signed with Turkish companies during the minister's trip to Estonia would increase the country's capabilities, he said.

Estonia will buy 230 armored vehicles from Turkish companies for an approximate €200 million.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:36

MP to Turkish FM: Baltic collective defense not complete without Sweden

14:06

Kaja Kallas: Viktor Orban's Putin handshake 'very, very unpleasant'

13:33

Estonian Navy vessels take part in Baltic Sea JEF exercise

13:32

Median salary of Estonian doctors increased to €3,780

13:10

Construction work to temporarily impact traffic on Tallinn's Pärnu maantee

12:46

US Air Force B-1B Lancers to make Tallinn overflight Thursday afternoon

12:30

EKRE MP did not leave Riigikogu group of own accord, but was expelled

11:41

Watch live from 7.30 p.m: Tartu 2024 program launch

11:27

Police eject 3 people from Riigikogu late night session due to unruly behavior

11:05

Rail Baltica project obtains €1.1 billion in latest CEF funding round

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

18.10

Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector Updated

18.10

2nd Infantry Brigade hopes to take new armored vehicles to Spring Storm next year

17.10

Chinese vessel even nearer to Balticconnector pipeline at time of leak

18.10

Estonian-developed ESTCube-2 satellite missing, feared destroyed

18.10

Tallinn's Jõe and Pronksi streets to reopen for traffic on Friday

18.10

Dealers report uptick in Tesla sales in Estonia

18.10

Sleet, snow forecast on Thursday, slippery road warning issued

18.10

Gallery: Kaja Kallas meets with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: