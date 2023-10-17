Cable between Sweden, Estonia damaged around same time as Balticconnector

A communications cable in the Baltic Sea running between Sweden and Estonia appears to have been damaged around the same time as the Balticconnector leak earlier this month, said Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson on Tuesday.

The cable was partially damaged and could still be used, ministers told a press conference in Stockholm.

The damage did not occur in Swedish territorial waters, Jonson said.

Minister for Civil Defence Carl-Oscar Bohlin said the Swedish authorities are cooperating with Estonia and Finland.

The 77-km Balticconnector gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland experienced a sudden loss of pressure on October 8. It is currently being investigated as sabotage.

A damaged communication cable in Estonia's exclusive economic zone is also being investigated.

A statement from the Estonian Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications on Tuesday evening said they received information about the cable and a drop in capacity on October 11.

The cable, which belongs to a Swedish company, is located in Estonian territorial waters approximately 50 km off the coast of the island of Hiiumaa in the direction of Sweden.

Maximum capacity was restored within a few days and did not affect communication, the ministry said.

"According to preliminary information, there has been no reason to link the failure of the Estonian-Swedish cable to other cables," it said in a statement.

"Similar minor failures have occurred on this cable in the past. Today it is also not yet known what caused the loss of capacity on the cable. The owner of the cable is in the process of repairing it, which will also involve a joint investigation between Estonia, Finland, and Sweden to determine what may have caused the problem and whether it could be linked to the Estonian-Finnish communication cable and gas pipeline failures."

This article was updated to add comments from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications.

