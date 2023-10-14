112 emergency number was overloaded with calls during bomb threat mass email attack

News
Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) patrol car (picture is illustrative).
Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) patrol car (picture is illustrative). Source: PPA
News

The Emergeny Center (Hairekeskus), which manages the 112 emergency number in Estonia, experienced a serious overload Thursday in the wake of a mass spam email attack issuing bomb threats to a variety of institutions, including schools, Postimees reports on its English-language page.

Pirko Parila, chief of operations at the PPA's North Prefecture, said: "There may have been a point in time when all those who discovered this email called the emergency response center at once," adding that since that point in time passed, there will be no setting up of a separate, dedicated line.

A screenshot of a group chat on social media threatening to actually detonate bombs in public buildings in Estonia on Friday circulated widely on the internet the preceding day, while the group boasted about this "plan."

The police are aware of the post and the ensuing online chat, Parila said, adding that there were no plans for schools to close Friday.

Hundreds of institutions, public bodies and businesses were hit by a late-night Wednesday/early-morning Thursday wave of emails, written in poor Russian and seeming to issue a bomb threat.

In addition to schools and kindergartens, recipients included Tallinn Airport, and the central bus and train stations.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: Postimees

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:03

Alar Karis: Past struggles, present threats unify Estonia and South Korea

12:18

EKRE puts forward bill to label, segregate insect-containing foodstuffs

12:16

Education ministry declines to reach court case expediency deal with Mailis Reps

11:40

Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Russia wants to destabilize Baltic region, take Gotland

11:13

112 emergency number was overloaded with calls during bomb threat mass email attack

10:56

Vladimir Putin scoffs at claims of Russia culpability in Balticconnector breach

10:26

Kristin Tattar goes into Charlotte disc golf tournament final day in second place

09:49

Estonian men's football team go down 2:0 to Azerbaijan in Euro 2024 qualifier

09:23

Global warming is changing the way food tastes

07:59

Outgoing Defense League chief: Territorial defense my final thesis

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

11.10

WHO: Estonian girls experience steepest coming of age across EU, Canada

12.10

PPA: Bomb threat emails likely mass wave of 'spam'

13.10

Estonian prime minister caught in African Union hoax call scam

12.10

Tallinn approves Estonian-language education transition plan

13.10

EKRE leader: We have plans to call 'emergency' elections

12.10

Frenchman makes 3,000 km trip from Le Mans to Estonia by unicycle

13.10

Estonia asked US for more in Danske fines than it received

13.10

Record wave height recorded in Gulf of Finland

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: