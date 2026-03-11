X!

FM in Canberra: Former Russian combatants may also pose threat to Australia

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200).
Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

In Canberra, Estonian Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna discussed the threat posed by Russian fighters, the need to establish a special tribunal to hold Russia accountable and cooperation to continue supporting Ukraine.

At a meeting with Australia's Minister for Home Affairs Tony Burke, Tsahkna presented Estonia's initiative under which more than 1,000 Russian combatants have been banned from entering the Schengen area in order to protect Estonia and other European countries from the threats posed by such fighters.

"Russian fighters have no future prospects in Russia and, after the war, many of them are likely to seek opportunities to leave the country," said Tsahkna.

"Russian fighters with combat experience and anti-Western attitudes could become a convenient recruitment pool for Russian intelligence services, who may hire them to carry out acts of sabotage, and they may pose a threat not only to Europe but to other countries, including Australia," the minister added.

Tsahkna and Burke also discussed developments in the Middle East and Australia's efforts to offer asylum to members of the Iranian women's football team.

At a meeting with Assistant Foreign Minister Matt Thistlethwaite, Tsahkna commended Australia for its contribution to supporting Ukraine. They also discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation in this area.

"One possibility for cooperation between Estonia and Australia in supporting Ukraine would be the Tallinn Mechanism, the aim of which is to support Ukraine's cyber defense and its capacity to restore and develop the relevant infrastructure in order to ensure Ukraine's long-term resilience against cyberattacks," said Tsahkna.

 At a meeting with Shadow Attorney-General Michaelia Cash, in-depth discussions were held on the establishment of a special tribunal to hold the Russian leadership accountable for the crime of aggression.

Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200). Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr

"With its aggression against Ukraine, Russia is violating the norms of international law and, if this goes unpunished it will undermine the sense of justice and the security of every country in the world," Tsahkna said.

"The establishment of a special tribunal for the crime of aggression is essential to ensure that one of the gravest international crimes and its perpetrators do not go unpunished. We also call on Australia to act in support of launching the special tribunal."

In February, Estonia became the first country whose parliament formally confirmed its readiness to support the administrative functioning and financing of the special tribunal to be established under the auspices of the Council of Europe.

The aim of the special tribunal is to investigate and try those individuals who bear the greatest responsibility for committing the crime of aggression.

The special tribunal will complement the work of the International Criminal Court (ICC): while the ICC investigates crimes against humanity and war crimes committed in Ukraine, the special tribunal will deal with the crime of aggression.

---

Editor: Michael Cole

