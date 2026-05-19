Riigikogu passes law implementing EU migration and asylum reforms

A bill aligning Estonian law with revised European Union law on the treatment of asylum seekers passed a Riigikogu vote Monday, with 53 votes in favor and 20 against.

The government-initiated bill transposes into domestic law the EU reform of international protection and migration management. LINK 1

The bloc's New Pact on Migration and Asylum is set to take effect next month and will require member states to more evenly share the cost and efforts of hosting migrants. It will also, among other things, reform European Union asylum and border security procedures.

The existing domestic law, the Aliens International Protection Act, was, due to the extensive scope of the new amendments, completely overhauled, and the current law will be repealed.

The EU law in turn had updated legislation of the bloc's Common European Asylum System. The reform, proponents say, aims to strengthen protection of the EU's external borders, speed up international protection and return procedures, and ensure an effective and balanced solidarity mechanism among member states.

The law will strengthen immigration control by making illegal entry through the EU's external border and unauthorized movement within the Schengen Area more difficult. A key innovation is the introduction of border procedures, allowing decisions to be made at the border. Applicants will not gain the right to stay in Estonia during the process, and those denied protection can be returned more quickly.

Riigikogu's main debating chamber. Source: Erik Peinar / Riigikogu

During the bill's second Riigikogu reading, which is when substantive amendments to a bill may be made, lawmakers also expanded the definition of a refugee's family member.

Earlier this spring, the Supreme Court had ruled the law unconstitutional on the grounds it excluded de facto partners who had cohabited in a genuine partnership before arriving in Estonia, but could not legally marry or register their relationship in their country of origin for reasons beyond their control.

The law will also harmonize EU procedures, with member states recognizing each other's actions to prevent repeated asylum claims across countries. An EU migration information system will also be created to improve data sharing and streamline processes.

The law clarifies asylum seekers' obligations and consequences for non-compliance, including possible movement restrictions such as designated residence or regular registration. It also strengthens legal protection by providing free legal aid from the start of proceedings.

A permanent EU solidarity mechanism will also be introduced, allowing countries under migration pressure to receive support through funding, experts, equipment, or, if necessary, relocation of people.

Two MPs, Mart Helme (EKRE) and Helir-Valdor Seeder (Isamaa), spoke during the bill's debating process.

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