X!

Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal beats Matteo Berrettini's brother in France

News
Mark Lajal.
Mark Lajal. Source: Beatriz Ruivo/FPT
News

Estonia's top tennis player Mark Lajal is through to round two of the Open Saint-Brieuc in France after dispatching Jacopo Berrettini, the big-serving younger brother of former top 10 player Matteo, in straight sets.

Lajal, 22, had had to forfeit an all-Estonian encounter, also in France, in Pau two weeks ago, handing the match to second-highest-ranking Estonian men's player Daniil Glinka. Lajal had had to travel all the way from Namibia, where he played in a Davis Cup clash for Estonia, to make the Pau match.

He is seeded fifth at the Saint-Brieuc tournament, an ATP Challenger-level tournament, and ranked 160th in the world, compared with Berrettini's 301st ranking by the ATP.

On the day, Lajal won the first three games on the indoor hard courts, and while Berrettini caught up to remain two or three games behind thereafter, the Estonian secured a confident 6:3 win.

Lajal began set two by having his serve broken. That was the last game win for Berrettini, however, as Lajal won four games in a row to take the second set 6:1 and with it the match. The entire encounter lasted a little over an hour.

Lajal served solidly, hitting five aces and committing no double faults. Berrettini served up as many as seven aces, but also committed four double faults.
Lajal won 95 percent of points on his first serve to Berrettini's 61 percent. The Estonian won 63 percent on his second serve, compared with 31 percent for the Italian.

Lajal will face France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert (ATP No. 182) in round two. Herbert defeated compatriot Raphael Perot (ATP No. 368) 6:4, 6:4 in the opening round. Lajal and Herbert have played each other three times, all of them in 2023. The head-to-head is 2:1 in the Estonian's favor.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Related

job vacancy at err news

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:27

IKEA stores' turnover grows to €97 million in Estonia

12:57

Estonian tennis player Mark Lajal beats Matteo Berrettini's brother in France

12:38

Data protection watchdog pointed to building register problems two years ago

11:59

Peeter Kaldre: Europe's next war

11:25

Rescue Board issues warning to stay off Emajõgi River ice

11:08

Tram collision temporarily disrupts 2 lines

10:52

Minister: EU 'business wallet' would cost Estonia €150 million

10:11

US translator: There is space in the dictionary for all Estonian terms

09:36

Six year-old boy steals the show at Estonian Independence Day gala concert

08:55

Minister: We have an agreement with Latvia that Rail Baltic will be built by 2030

be prepared!

Most Read articles

24.02

Gallery: Defense Forces Independence Day parade 2026 Updated

24.02

Estonia celebrates 108th anniversary of independence Updated

23.02

3 people, 12 companies charged in major Estonian money laundering case

09:36

Six year-old boy steals the show at Estonian Independence Day gala concert

23.02

Estonian Motorsports Museum puts collection up for sale

11:08

Tram collision temporarily disrupts 2 lines

24.02

Gallery: Independence Day celebrated in Narva

23.02

Arashk Azizi: What does it mean to be Estonian?

23.02

Watch: Skater Niina Petrõkina 'kills' US star Ilia Malinin in Winter Olympics closing gala

24.02

Prime minister: Estonia to provide €11 million for Ukrainian air defense Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo