Henry Sildaru just makes Tignes Big Air Ski World Cup slopestyle final

Freestyle skier and Olympic silver medal winner Henry Sildaru has qualified for the slopestyle final at the Big Air Ski World Cup in Tignes, France.

The slopestyle involves a course including a variety of obstacles including rails, jumps, and other terrain park features.

Sildaru's silver was in the halfpipe variant, which as its name suggests involves skiing down a U-shaped pipe similar to that used by skateboarders, and he did not qualify in the slopestyle category at the Milano Cortina games last month.

He has, however, met with success in this discipline at other events, finishing second at a World Cup event held in the U.S. in January, though only placing 37th a couple of weeks later in Switzerland.

The Tignes slopestyle skiing qualification was held across two heats, with the top eight from each cohort making the final.

The best performance in the first group, which Sildaru competed in, was delivered by Italy's Miro Tabanelli (77.53).

Henry Sildaru in the slopetyle qualification at last month's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics. Source: Kiur Kaasik/Delfi Meedia

Sildaru scored 38.08 points in his first outing, 20th-best at that point in time, but on his second run, however, he earned 68.71 points, punting him to the finals in eighth place — the final qualifying spot.

Birk Ruud of Norway, who took the slopestyle gold medal at the Milano Cortina Olympics, placed fourth with 73.36.

The Tignes slopestyle final takes place on Thursday.

Meanwhile, qualification for another category, the Big Air qualification jumps, takes place in Tignes today, Wednesday.

The official event page is here.

Estonian freestyle skier Henry Sildaru came back from a poor start to beat out several big names to win silver at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Friday night.

Sildaru, 19, had until the Winter Olympics been most well known for being the younger brother of freestyle star Kelly, who took bronze at the last Winter Games in Beijing in 2022. However, after recovering from a poor start in the halfpipe event, he took silver, to become Estonia's only medalist at the Milano Cortina games, right at the eleventh hour.

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