Two out of four competing Estonian men through to Otepää biathlon World Cup pursuit stage

Despite the snowmelt, there is still enough for the races to go ahead, and 105 competitors lined up on Thursday for the men's 10 km sprint race, four of them Estonians: Kristo Siimer, Rene Zahkna, Mark-Markos Kehva and Jakob Kulbin, while overall World Cup leader Eric Perrot (France), along with Sweden's Sebastian Samuelsson and Norway's Johan-Olav Botn, were among the favorites. The top 60 finishers go through to the pursuit race.

On the day, Siimer finished 15th, Kehva 50th, meaning both make it through to Saturday's pursuit race.

Siimer cleared both shooting stages without a miss and was in first place at the exact point in time he finished, but eventually dropped to 15th place, with a time of 1:05.0. This marks the best result of his World Cup career, though it is one place lower than his World Championships finish in 2024.

Post-race, Siimer said it had been: "A very solid race, two clean shootings and wet conditions! I'm happy that I managed to hit everything; luckily the conditions were easy. On the track it wasn't that easy, though. They did salt it, but wet snow starts to suck the skis. The conditions aren't fast, but fortunately the track is firm."

Kehva also made it into the pursuit race, meaning the top 60, finishing 50th overall (0; +2:09.6). Rene Zahkna, who crashed heavily on the opening lap, was the first to miss out on the pursuit, finishing 61st in front of the home crowd (2; +2:28.8). Jakob Kulbin placed 68th (3; +2:47.7).

Norway's Sturla Lägreid won the race, crossing the finish line with a time of 23 minutes and 28.5 seconds.

Second place went to Frenchman Emilien Jacquelin (+10.7), who also shot flawlessly, while Germany's Philipp Nawrath (+17.8) completed the top three.

The women's sprint race is to be held in Otepää today, Friday, while their pursuit races take place on Saturday.

