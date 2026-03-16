Estonia 11th before a home crowd in Otepää world cup mixed biathlon relay

Estonia's biathlon mixed relay team came 11th before a home crowd at the world cup event in Otepää at the weekend.

Estonia was represented by Regina Ermits, Susan Külm, Rene Zahkna and Kristo Siimer, and the team was joined by 23 other competing foursomes.

In the season opener in Östersund, Estonia finished 14th, but in January in Nové Město, they had to settle for 20th place. The team placed 15th at last month's Milano Cortina Winter Olympics.

France and Italy have been dominant in the events so far, though this came to an end in Otepää.

While spring had arrived by the time the competition took place, there was enough snow on the track at Tehvandi for it to go ahead, albeit in fairly difficult conditions, as the final event of the world cup meeting.

Zahkna, who was first leg for Estonia, completed his first lap cleanly but had to go to the penalty loop after the standing shoot, which dropped the host nation to 15th place. Siimer also shot cleanly in the prone position and went to the penalty loop after the second lap; Siimer finished in 6th place and even climbed to 4th (+1.10.1).

Ermits was unfortunately forced to take a penalty loop after the prone shoot, and after that, Estonia dropped to 10th place (+1.55.3). In the standing shoot, the marks fell with the help of spare cartridges, and anchorwoman Külm entered the course in 11th place (+2.20.9). Estonia's final competitor, who used one spare in the prone position, also had to take a penalty loop after the standing shoot, and Estonia crossed the finish line in 11th place (+2.38.1).

At the top of the table, Sweden triumphed ahead of Switzerland and the U.S.. Slovakia, Germany and Norway rounded off the top six.

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