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MEP Kaljurand: Estonia's leadership rift "embarrassing to watch"

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Marina Kaljurand
Marina Kaljurand Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Member of the European Parliament Marina Kaljurand (SDE) has criticized recent remarks by President Alar Karis and Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, saying Estonia's leaders must communicate clearly to avoid further political tensions.

In Kaljurand's view, the president's remarks reflect a broader rift between Kadriorg and the Foreign Ministry. "Unfortunately, these two institutions have not managed to resolve their differences," she said.

In an interview with an Estonian regional newspaper in April, Karis said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs lacks the capacity to look further ahead. "There are no people, no skills, and in some cases no knowledge," the president said.

Karis later clarified that he was referring to a lack of resources, not criticizing the skills of Estonian diplomats.

According to Kaljurand, who is a former Estonian foreign minister and also served as ambassador in Moscow and Washington DC, the president should have been more precise in his wording to avoid situations where his statements later require clarification on social media or through additional explanations.

At the same time, Kaljurand also criticized the foreign minister's conduct, noting that he should consult with the president before taking public positions. She referred to an earlier incident during a visit to Kazakhstan, after which it emerged that the minister had not consulted the head of state. "In such situations, direct communication is always best," she emphasized.

Kaljurand said the current standoff gives the impression of an election campaign starting early. "From the outside, it is sad and embarrassing to watch," she added.

She declined to comment on the upcoming presidential election, confirming she does not intend to speculate on the issue and has not discussed a possible candidacy with the leadership of the Social Democratic Party.

Looking further ahead, Kaljurand said she plans to complete her term in the European Parliament while remaining in politics, but may step back from public life afterward. "I would rather spend time with my grandchildren than stay in politics," she said, adding that it is too early to make final decisions.

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