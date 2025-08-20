X!

Gallery: President Alar Karis welcomes guests to Restoration of Independence reception

news
Open gallery
123 photos
news

Guests have been arriving at the annual Rose Garden festive reception for the Restoration of Independence Day, hosted by President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis.

Attendees included key figures in the restoration of Estonia's independence and guardians of the freedoms won, along with state representatives, figures from the field of culture, education and science, noted sportspeople, diplomats and people from the media and business worlds, and other promoters of Estonian life.

As per tradition, the head of state addressed the Estonian people and the guests with a speech. ERR's Estonian-language news portal is live-streaming the events from the Rose Garden (Roosiaed).

August 20 this year is the 34th anniversary of the Restoration of Estonian Independence and is a national holiday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:04

Gallery: Exhibition of key Estonian freedom fighter Heinz Valk's cartoons opens

18:44

Alar Karis: Estonia stands upon freedom, education and culture

18:14

Gallery: President Alar Karis welcomes guests to Restoration of Independence reception

16:41

Cyclist Madis Mihkels looking forward to this year's La Vuelta

14:31

Experts: Ukraine war negotiators on all sides trying to draw Trump's fire on opponents

12:49

Estonia opting to pursue 'yes' model in consent law amendments

12:37

Gallery: Restoration of Independence Day events begin at August 20th stone

11:28

Kohtla-Järve official: Misinformation on schools appearing ahead of local elections

10:19

Estonian psychologist warns counseling chatbot can help, but poses risks

10:17

Lynx with cubs spotted on a Maardu cycle lane Updated

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.08

PPA patrol removes placard with anti-Israel slogan from Tallinn house

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

18.08

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

08.08

Authorities aim to solve mystery of the Pikakari beach metallic debris

20.08

Restoration of independence: Events of August 20, 1991 explained

19.08

Retirement age in Estonia to rise to 65 years and one month for 2027

19.08

Tallinn property owners fined for unauthorized construction along lakeshore

19.08

Estonian Railways says lack of money, trains and drivers reason for Elron's schedule

19.08

Omniva pauses parcel deliveries to US due to new customs duties

18.08

Tallinn Fringe Festival gets underway with events throughout the city

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo