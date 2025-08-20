Gallery: President Alar Karis welcomes guests to Restoration of Independence reception

Guests have been arriving at the annual Rose Garden festive reception for the Restoration of Independence Day, hosted by President Alar Karis and First Lady Sirje Karis.

Attendees included key figures in the restoration of Estonia's independence and guardians of the freedoms won, along with state representatives, figures from the field of culture, education and science, noted sportspeople, diplomats and people from the media and business worlds, and other promoters of Estonian life.

As per tradition, the head of state addressed the Estonian people and the guests with a speech. ERR's Estonian-language news portal is live-streaming the events from the Rose Garden (Roosiaed).

August 20 this year is the 34th anniversary of the Restoration of Estonian Independence and is a national holiday.

