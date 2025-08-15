Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

On Wednesday, August 20, Estonia celebrates the 34th anniversary of the restoration of its independence. In Tallinn, there will be events held all over the city to mark the occasion.

As per tradition, Tallinn will mark the restoration of Estonia's independence with a concert at Harjumägi Square. This year, Anett and Valter Soosalu will be performing at the concert, accompanied by the Tallinn Police Orchestra and conductor Riivo Jõgi.

The show begins at 2 p.m. and is free to attend.

Elsewhere in the capital, in Mustamäe, the Estonian flag will be raised at 9 a.m. in a special ceremony in front of the Kaja Cultural Center. Live music will be provided by The Tallinn Police Orchestra.

Later in the day, there will be a live concert from Ott Lepland in Männi Park, starting at 6 p.m.

At the Vabamu Museum of Occupations and Freedom, there will be workshops on badge making as well as the opportunity to remix important songs from Estonia's Singing Revolution.

More information about all the events taking place to mark Restoration of Independence Day in Tallinn is available (in Estonian) here.

