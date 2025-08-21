X!

Restoration of Independence Day marked in Tartu by wreath laying, speeches

News
Tartu Town Hall.
Tartu Town Hall. Source: Mana Kaasik
News

City representatives in Tartu placed a commemorative wreath at the War of Independence memorial on Vabaduse puiestee, to mark Restoration of Independence Day on Wednesday.

Those attending were greeted with music and dance by several groups at the event, which started at 11 a.m., while a representative of the Estonian Women Students' Society Kairi Kreegipuu spoke of the importance of freedom – the possibility to choose, to express opinions, to make mistakes and then to start all over again. Kreegipuu also reflected on what we should do so that these important opportunities and values do not get lost.

Restoration of Independence Day 2025 marked at the war memorial in Tartu. Source: ERR

"We certainly need friends, and we certainly need the composure and wisdom of the elderly and the initiative and determination of young people. We need both. It is not possible to pass on a state wrapped in crepe paper, handing it over to the young, saying, here you go, here is your state. That is not how it works. In modern language, one might say that freedom is a project, a joint project, to which everyone contributes but which has no deadline. Our contract with freedom must be timeless," Kreegipuu said.

Any members of the public who wished to lay a wreath at the war memorial could also do so.

The weather stayed mostly sunny and dry in Estonia's second city for Restoration of Independence Day, a national holiday.

The town hall's bells also rang out a special selection of tunes throughout the day.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marko Tooming, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:27

Gallery: Estonia's most modern animal shelter completed in Viljandi

11:48

Estonia's basketball team sneaks last ditch win over Sweden, ahead of Euros

11:32

Ministry allocates funds for Elron train drivers' salary hike Updated

10:35

Estonian citizens in Russia face 'pressure and blackmail' from local security services

09:51

Concerns over EU political ad transparency rules before local elections

09:12

Estonian banks require surcharges up to €100 on payments to, from high-risk states

08:47

Ratings: Isamaa retains clear lead, Reform and Eesti 200 in the doldrums

08:16

Restoration of Independence Day marked in Tartu by wreath laying, speeches

20.08

Gallery: Exhibition of key Estonian freedom fighter Heinz Valk's cartoons opens

20.08

Alar Karis: Estonia stands upon freedom, education and culture

be prepared!

Most Read articles

19.08

PPA patrol removes placard with anti-Israel slogan from Tallinn house

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

20.08

Gallery: President Alar Karis welcomes guests to Restoration of Independence reception

20.08

Restoration of independence: Events of August 20, 1991 explained

18.08

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

19.08

Estonia's retirement age to rise to 65 years and 1 month for 2027

20.08

Estonia opting to pursue 'yes' model in consent law amendments

19.08

Estonian Railways says lack of money, trains and drivers reason for Elron's schedule

19.08

Tallinn property owners fined for unauthorized construction along lakeshore

20.08

Lynx with cubs spotted on a Maardu cycle lane Updated

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo