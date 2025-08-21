Restoration of Independence Day marked in Tartu by wreath laying, speeches

City representatives in Tartu placed a commemorative wreath at the War of Independence memorial on Vabaduse puiestee, to mark Restoration of Independence Day on Wednesday.

Those attending were greeted with music and dance by several groups at the event, which started at 11 a.m., while a representative of the Estonian Women Students' Society Kairi Kreegipuu spoke of the importance of freedom – the possibility to choose, to express opinions, to make mistakes and then to start all over again. Kreegipuu also reflected on what we should do so that these important opportunities and values do not get lost.

Restoration of Independence Day 2025 marked at the war memorial in Tartu. Source: ERR

"We certainly need friends, and we certainly need the composure and wisdom of the elderly and the initiative and determination of young people. We need both. It is not possible to pass on a state wrapped in crepe paper, handing it over to the young, saying, here you go, here is your state. That is not how it works. In modern language, one might say that freedom is a project, a joint project, to which everyone contributes but which has no deadline. Our contract with freedom must be timeless," Kreegipuu said.

Any members of the public who wished to lay a wreath at the war memorial could also do so.

The weather stayed mostly sunny and dry in Estonia's second city for Restoration of Independence Day, a national holiday.

The town hall's bells also rang out a special selection of tunes throughout the day.

