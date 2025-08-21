X!

Retailers report only modest rise in school supplies prices ahead of new term

News
A school pencil case.
A school pencil case. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

While prices generally in Estonia have continued to soar, some relief has been seen in the price of school supplies, which have only risen slightly on year, with less than two weeks to go until the first day of the new academic year.

Klaarika Rattasepp, whose daughter will be in third grade this year, spoke to ERR about a recent shopping trip, to stock up on supplies for the new school year.
Rattasepp said she does not see much difference in the prices this year, adding school supplies can be bought at what she called a reasonable price.

The only minor exception was "let's say some notebooks and art supplies, and those go for a maximum of €50," Rattasepp said.

Margus Ross, purchasing manager at office supplies chain Büroomaailm, said ink pens and diaries were the only products to have risen in price.

"With ink pens the price rise was between 3 and 7 percent and diaries were a bit under 7 percent," said Ross. A diary now costs €5.44, €0.34 up on last year. Pens have risen by about 10 cents in price in the meantime.

Liisa Püss, marketing manager at Rahva Raamat bookstore chain, said inflation in school supplies is noticeable mainly in one category, namely notebooks and folders, thanks to a rise in input costs.

"Due to the rise in cellulose as a raw material, for instance notebooks and folders are about 5 percent more expensive," she said.

Exercise books are among the few products to have seen a rise in price on last year. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Kristi Juhandi, CEO of competitor chain Apollo stores, noted that July's 2 percentage-point VAT rate hike had however had some effect on school supply prices.

"So still compared with last year the prices are a little more expensive for the consumer," Juhandi said.

Communications manager at Prisma supermarkets Kertu Kärk also found that any increases in prices for these products will turn out to be modest.

"We have not observed a very large rise compared with last year; a rise of about 3 to 4 percent. This is rather a modest rise, as in previous years there have instead been bigger price increases," Kärk said.

Prisma has assembled a shopping basket with the cheapest school supplies available through their chain. The overall price of this basket has not changed on year, Kärk added.

"We have put together this shopping basket in which there are the main school items plus a starter package for the beginning of school. There is of course no schoolbag included, but that is €21 at Prisma, and that price has not changed with us for a year."

The new school year starts as per tradition on September 1, which this year falls on a Monday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:39

New Leonard Cohen biopic free to watch on ERR's Jupiter platform

16:37

Annela Anger-Kraavi: No trust or taking care of one's own in Estonia

16:00

Estonia bans butane imports from Russia and Belarus

15:45

New bill has not removed telecoms data gathering rules

15:40

Statistics: Industrial output in Estonia down by 2.2 percent in July

15:31

Government moves forward with €50 million defense industry parks

14:46

Efficiency council recommends FSA-Bank of Estonia merger

14:33

Tallinn to reduce investments in new budget strategy

14:01

Retailers report only modest rise in school supplies prices ahead of new term

13:56

Ministry will no longer determine Estonia's long-term logging volume

be prepared!

Most Read articles

09:12

Estonian banks require surcharges up to €100 on payments to, from high-risk states

10:35

Estonian citizens in Russia face 'pressure and blackmail' from local security services

19.08

PPA patrol removes placard with anti-Israel slogan from Tallinn house

13:15

Overview: Russia's strategic influence activity in Estonia 2020–2025

20.08

Gallery: President Alar Karis welcomes guests to Restoration of Independence reception

19.08

Estonia's retirement age to rise to 65 years and 1 month for 2027

20.08

Estonia opting to pursue 'yes' model in consent law amendments

18.08

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

19.08

Estonian Railways says lack of money, trains and drivers reason for Elron's schedule

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo