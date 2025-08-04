X!

Teachers' Estonian proficiency extension deadline up

Whiteboard in an Estonian school classroom. Photo is illustrative.
Whiteboard in an Estonian school classroom. Photo is illustrative. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
As of the beginning of August, the extension granted to teachers for acquiring Estonian language proficiency has ended and teachers who do not meet the requirements can no longer be employed. According to the Ministry of Education, the situation in schools regarding teaching staff is not considered dire.

In July, it was revealed that only 28 percent of teachers passed the Estonian language exam at the B2 level.

"Those who are more sensitive are not feeling particularly well. Of course, the teachers who didn't reach the B2 level are already returning from vacation and coming to school to express their concerns about what to do next. They were genuinely shocked that they didn't pass the exam," said Oksana Joganson, principal of Lasnamäe High School.

According to Katri Siiki, principal of Tallinn High School No. 53, there are many questions about what will happen to teachers who failed the language exam. "Especially those who are at the B2 level. Every year, there are fewer and fewer classes being taught in Russian and someone else will have to step in from below," she said.

Kairi Kaldoja, deputy secretary general at the Ministry of Education, said schools are nevertheless well prepared for the new academic year.

"Current projections show that, in fact, schools are not facing a teacher shortage," Kaldoja said. "Teaching remains an attractive profession. In fact, its attractiveness has steadily increased over time. The ministry has invested heavily in expanding teacher training opportunities — those programs have been significantly scaled up. A considerable amount of funding has gone into this because teaching is undeniably vital and we want people to choose to become teachers."

Olga Pilata, a Latvian and German teacher who passed the C1 level exam, said the motivation to learn Estonian is very strong.

"I know many colleagues who passed either the C1 or B2 exam, but I don't know anyone who didn't. If someone did fail, I would recommend going for another consultation, taking a course, reviewing the exam structure in more detail and definitely trying again next time."

Teachers who failed the exam officially had their contracts terminated when the deadline passed. However, they have the opportunity to retake the exam in September, and if successful, they may continue teaching.

Editor: Marcus Turovski, Valner Väino

