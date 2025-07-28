Kaarel Rundu: Transition to teaching in Estonian needs time, care and trust

Kaarel Rundu writes that the first year of the transition to Estonian-language education has brought its share of challenges and surprises, but also a sense of promise and resilience — much like the spring in Oskar Luts' novel "Kevade."

Just like the school community in Oskar Luts' "Kevade" — full of hopes, worries and dreams — we now face a major change that calls for patience, care and mutual understanding.

The transition to Estonian-language education is one of the most significant and emotionally charged topics in Estonia's education landscape in recent years. The process has sparked both hope and concern, and political debate has often overshadowed the reality on the ground. Some fear a decline in the quality of education, while others worry about learning opportunities for Estonian-speaking children as non-Estonian-speaking students join their classrooms. With elections approaching, various claims are being thrown around — many of which do not stand up to factual scrutiny.

It is time to calmly reflect on the first year of the transition in Tallinn and assess the situation objectively, remembering that — just like planting and growing a tree — this process also requires time, care and trust. Storms can make a tree stronger and deeper roots will eventually yield richer fruit.

Test results — the real picture and misleading interpretations

A misleading claim has begun circulating in public, suggesting that "70 percent of fourth-grade students fell short and failed to meet learning objectives." This is false and stems from a misinterpretation of test results. The Tallinn Education Department's approach to testing was constructive and forward-looking, aimed at gaining an objective understanding of students' current academic standing — not to label anyone a failure.

More specifically, the results showed that 27 percent of fourth-grade students in transition schools scored at least 70 percent of the total possible points on the test, corresponding to grades of "very good" and "good." Additionally, 57 percent of students scored at least 50 percent, which meets at least a satisfactory level. Therefore, it is factually incorrect to claim that 70 percent of students did not meet learning goals or "failed." On the contrary, more than half of the students achieved at least a satisfactory result.

It's important to remember that fourth-grade students in transition schools have studied under different time and resource conditions in previous years, and for them the shift has been more abrupt and demanding than it has been for, say, first graders. Together with schools, we are focusing attention on the 43 percent of students who need additional support — and that is exactly what the education system is meant to do. Tests are tools to improve learning, not to assign blame or apply labels.

Remember how Teacher Laur always challenged his students' knowledge — not to ridicule them, but to see where help was needed? In the spirit of his pedagogical wisdom, these tests are more like the first melting patches of spring snow, revealing where the ground is still cold and where the spring sun needs to shine a little more.

A successfully smooth transition in first grades

The Estonian-language transition assessment tests organized by the Tallinn Education Department showed that the transition has been smoothest for students who began their education in Estonian. Among first-grade students, 79 percent scored above 50 percent, and in first grades at Estonian-language schools, that figure reached 87 percent.

Among students with special educational needs (SEN), 59 percent of first graders and 25 percent of fourth graders in transition schools achieved a positive result. These results must be viewed through the lens of the additional support these students require, taking into account their individual learning abilities and language development. Much like Arno, who struggled to learn to read at first but pressed on with determination, these students also need special attention and support.

The primary goal of conducting the tests was to support the learner's overall development, provide feedback and guide focused learning. The results give us a valuable snapshot of where students are now, allowing us to direct help to those who need extra assistance. Curriculum goals are expected to be achieved by the end of the school stage — that is, by the end of sixth grade — so the current test results should be seen as a checkpoint that helps guide and adjust the learning process.

Main pain spots and challenges

Many schools and teachers have demonstrated remarkable flexibility and creativity — developing their own worksheets, simplifying texts and finding new ways to integrate language and subject learning (CLIL instruction). Their dedication deserves recognition. However, the success of the transition depends on multiple factors. It is directly tied to teacher preparedness, the availability of school support structures, tailored teaching methods, the language environment outside of school and the support children receive at home.

Several systemic and practical challenges emerged during the first year of the transition. The biggest issue is the shortage of qualified teachers and support specialists. As of July, there were 210 open education-sector positions in Tallinn, with the highest demand for language and history teachers, as well as support staff. Particularly concerning is the lack of support specialists — speech therapists, special education teachers, social pedagogues and school psychologists. Schools are seeking to fill 23 such roles and kindergartens 34.

This labor shortage has been exacerbated by structural changes. Last year, 137 teachers retired and employment contracts were terminated with nearly 150 teachers due to insufficient Estonian-language skills under the new requirements. This has created pressure to find new qualified professionals. At the same time, it is important to note that many experienced employees have remained within the system in support roles, such as teacher assistants, thus preserving valuable institutional knowledge.

Another challenge is the lack of adapted teaching materials that match students' language proficiency levels. Many textbooks used in Estonian schools are not suitable for students from non-Estonian language backgrounds, particularly those with special educational needs — highlighting the urgent need for the development of instructional support and appropriate learning materials.

Child mental health and study motivation

The transition to Estonian-language education has meant a significant linguistic, cultural and psychological shift for many students. A changed learning environment and increased language demands can affect children's mental well-being and motivation to learn. That is why mental health support must be an integral part of the education system. Just as Arno tried to understand and support his classmates as they adapted to new circumstances, we, too, must support children through this process. It's essential to ensure that emotional stress does not build up into something like Tõnisson's anger — barely containable and all-consuming.

Since 2023, schools have been using an intervention tool developed through a collaboration between Clanbeat and Peaasi.ee to support student well-being. They have also implemented Triumfland Saga, a mental health educational game platform that provides data-driven feedback, monitors well-being and allows for early intervention in cases of stress or overload.

Beginning in the 2025–2026 academic year, schools will start including mental health counselors with a background in psychology, in collaboration with the nonprofit organization Peaasjad. Children's linguistic and social adaptation will also be supported through communication-based learning environments and playful learning methods.

The well-being of educators is also a priority. Teachers are being offered supervision and psychological support to help prevent burnout and maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Expectations and preparations for the next academic year

In the 2025–2026 academic year, the transition to Estonian-language instruction will expand to include second and fifth grades, requiring even greater preparation and systematic management. We are placing strong emphasis on teachers' methodological and linguistic training. In August, the Teachers' House Methodological Competence Center (MEKK) will hold a training program called "Transition Express II," aimed at teachers starting out in newly transitioned Estonian-language classrooms.

Collaboration with Tallinn University and the Substitute Teachers Program will continue and expand. This fall, 30 new teachers will begin work in schools, and up to 75 new teachers will be added to kindergartens by the end of the year. Teaching assistants with B2-level Estonian proficiency will also be brought in.

The language environment will be supported through non-formal activities that offer young people opportunities to practice Estonian outside the classroom. Mobile youth workers (MONOs) and the "Get Going" (Hoog sisse) program aim to build trust with 13- to 29-year-olds who are not in education or employment, offering activities and support to help them return to the workforce or education.

At the same time, language learning for education staff will continue through language courses, hands-on practice and language camps, supporting both teachers' and students' linguistic development.

Recruitment and HR policy

As of mid-July, there are 210 education-sector job postings listed on employment portals — roughly the same number as during last year's summer transition period. The greatest concern remains the shortage of support specialists. To address this, new positions are being created and efforts are underway to actively recruit qualified professionals who can provide the necessary support to both students and teachers.

At the same time, there are signs of progress. According to the Education and Youth Board, 113 candidates in Tallinn successfully passed the B2 or C1 level Estonian language exam in the second quarter of 2025. While the full picture will emerge by the end of July, this already points to a growing readiness to meet language requirements.

To increase the appeal and competitiveness of the teaching profession, the salaries of teachers and support specialists who meet qualification requirements will be raised by €100 starting September 1, 2025.

Additionally, a unified recruitment platform will be created for Tallinn's educational institutions and updated qualification requirements will be introduced for municipal hobby school teachers to support the provision of high-quality Estonian-language extracurricular education.

Special recognition and thanks are due to our education leaders, who have worked diligently over the summer in schools and kindergartens to recruit capable specialists who will help support the transition to Estonian-language instruction.

In summary, the first year of the transition to Estonian-language education has been much like a spring in Paunvere — somewhat bumpy, full of surprises, yet hopeful and full of vitality.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!