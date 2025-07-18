Education ministry lays off Estonian language-transition chief

The Ministry of Education and Research is laying off the head of the transition to Estonian-language education.

Ingar Dubolazov had served in the post since 2023, and will leave it at the end of this month.

Dubolazov said: "In fact, in the bigger picture, if we look at this marathon we've started running, then we are doing well right now," adding that expectations in 2022, when the Riigikogu adopted the legislative changes needed for the transition to Estonian-language education, have been exceeded.

At the same time, Dubolazov acknowledged that challenges related to the transition will persist for years, given the reforms affect tens of thousands of people.

From August 1 a structural reform will take effect which will establish a specific department focused on the transition to Estonian-language education. Dubolazov is not applying to work in the new department.

Previously he had reportedly reported directly to the deputy secretary general for language policy, on August 1.

The ministry says who would fill the newly created position is not yet known, though the deadline for a public competitive process to find a suitable candidate was June 30.

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor for Education Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) said Wednesday that, according to the city studies, 72 percent of students in schools that switched to Estonian language had so far proved unable to achieve the required level of Estonian.

A one-year extension given to teachers, which was intended to give them time to improve their Estonian language skills, also ends on August 1.

120 people passed the C1 level (proficiency) exam given at the start of June, out of 482 who took it – a pass rate of less than 25 percent.

The figure was not much higher for the 387 educators who took the B2 level (upper intermediate) exam – 106 of whom passed (less than 30 percent).

