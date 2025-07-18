X!

Education ministry lays off Estonian language-transition chief

News
Ingar Dubolazov.
Ingar Dubolazov. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The Ministry of Education and Research is laying off the head of the transition to Estonian-language education.

Ingar Dubolazov had served in the post since 2023, and will leave it at the end of this month.

Dubolazov said: "In fact, in the bigger picture, if we look at this marathon we've started running, then we are doing well right now," adding that expectations in 2022, when the Riigikogu adopted the legislative changes needed for the transition to Estonian-language education, have been exceeded.

At the same time, Dubolazov acknowledged that challenges related to the transition will persist for years, given the reforms affect tens of thousands of people.

From August 1 a structural reform will take effect which will establish a specific department focused on the transition to Estonian-language education. Dubolazov is not applying to work in the new department.

Previously he had reportedly reported directly to the deputy secretary general for language policy, on August 1.

The ministry says who would fill the newly created position is not yet known, though the deadline for a public competitive process to find a suitable candidate was June 30.

Tallinn's Deputy Mayor for Education Aleksei Jašin (Eesti 200) said Wednesday that, according to the city studies, 72 percent of students in schools that switched to Estonian language had so far proved unable to achieve the required level of Estonian.

A one-year extension given to teachers, which was intended to give them time to improve their Estonian language skills, also ends on August 1.

120 people passed the C1 level (proficiency) exam given at the start of June, out of 482 who took it – a pass rate of less than 25 percent.

The figure was not much higher for the 387 educators who took the B2 level (upper intermediate) exam – 106 of whom passed (less than 30 percent).

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

watch live

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:49

Saaremaa's unique bus stops become hubs for local communities

18:11

Street artists bring fresh look to gray wall in Tallinn's Paavli Quarter

17:33

Tallinn donates 'retired' library bus to Kharkiv, Ukraine

16:49

EDF colonel: Russian losses in Ukraine already exceed that of Winter War

16:40

Major fire breaks out at Kohtle-Järve industrial building Updated

16:07

Estonian high jumper, hurdler advance in U-23 Euro champs in Norway

15:11

Fungal disease affecting blueberry crop in Finland may spread to Estonia

14:51

Education ministry lays off Estonian language-transition chief

14:25

HeadRead 2025: In conversation with British-Ghanaian writer Nii Ayikwei Parkes

13:44

Mallukas Estonia's top-earning influencer in 2024

be prepared!

Most Read articles

17.07

Tallinn mayor: District elder working from Laos 'not reasonable'

15.07

YouTuber IShowSpeed's Tallinn trip cost Visit Estonia €30,000

16.07

Researcher: IShowSpeed's €30,000 visit was cheap advertising for Estonia

17.07

Russia charges Estonian museum director with 'rehabilitating Nazism'

15.07

Archeologists discover nearly 80 skeletons in central Tartu

17.07

ERR experiment: bars, shops not rushing to accept Eesti.ee app digital IDs

17.07

Bank of Estonia's historic manor 'finally' sells after 10 years on market

17.07

Estonia ending its contribution to US-led Operation Inherent Resolve in Iraq

14.07

Tallinn-Vilnius train connection exceeds expectations

17.07

Tallinn to recondition 70 diesel buses after procurement falls through again

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo