Most of Estonia's public holidays to fall on weekdays in 2025

The Estonian Open Air Museum in Tallinn held the
The Estonian Open Air Museum in Tallinn held the "Midsummer: Season of love" event on June 23, 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Next year, most of Estonia's public holidays will land on weekdays, favoring many of the country's employees.

In Estonia, there is one national national day – Independence Day – and 11 public holidays. These typically mean a day off, from work as well as school.

In 2025, New Year's Day, January 1, falls on a Wednesday.

Independence Day, on February 24, falls on a Monday.

May Day, also known and celebrated as Walpurgis Day and International Workers' Day, on May 1, falls on a Thursday.

Come summer, Victory Day, on June 23, will fall on a Monday and Midsummer's Day, June 24, on a Tuesday.

Restoration of Independence Day, also known as Reindependence Day, on August 20, will fall on a Wednesday next year.

Christmas in Estonia is marked with three consecutive public holidays, from December 24-26. Next year, Christmas Eve will fall on a Wednesday, Christmas Day on a Thursday and Boxing Day on a Friday.

According to section 45, subsection 2 of the Employment Contracts Act, all employees who work on public holidays, including those whose scheduled workday falls on a public holiday, must be paid double pay. By agreement between the employer and employee, working on a public holiday may also be compensated with paid time off instead.

According to section 53 of the Employment Contracts Act, employers must shorten the working day preceding New Year's Day, Independence Day, Victory Day and Christmas Eve by three hours. If an employee's workday falls on a Saturday or Sunday coinciding with a day required to be shortened as noted in section 53, then their Saturday or Sunday workday must be shortened as well.

Shortening the workday is mandatory for employers for both regular working hours and for summarized working time, i.e. schedule-based work.

Editor: Mari Peegel, Aili Vahtla

