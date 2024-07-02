Medieval Days take place July 5-7 in Tallinn
Tallinn's annual Medieval Days (Keskaja päevad) will take place this weekend throughout the Old Town.
"During the days of the Medieval Days, Tallinn can experience a flourishing Hanseatic atmosphere – a medieval market with traders and workshops takes place on the Town Hall Square, and on St Nicholas' Hill you will find a village of craftsmen and a children's area with workshops, a knight's school and many other exciting things," the organizers say.
See the program here.
Editor: Helen Wright