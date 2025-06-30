X!

Preparations underway for creation of new Narva-Jõesuu cultural quarter

News
The lighthouse in Narva-Jõesuu.
The lighthouse in Narva-Jõesuu. Source: ETV
News

Preparations for the creation of a new seaside cultural quarter are well underway in Narva-Jõesuu, Ida-Viru County. The development is expected to be an important tourist attraction for the town in the future.

On the morning of Friday, June 27, a 60-meter-high chimney was demolished in Narva-Jõesuu, Ida-Viru County, as part of plans to build a new cultural quarter in the seaside town. The structure belonged to the town's former boiler house and is part of the redevelopment of the former collective fishing farm "Oktoober."

"All the works went very well and as planned. The other works are now on schedule, hopefully by the end of August the place will be clear," Aspen Grupp's works manager Jaak Hunt told ERR show "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Demolition works on the site of the former fishing farm have been underway since spring. In the coming years, a promenade and the Suur-Lootsi Culture Quarter will be built on the site. Parking lots and stages on which to hold events are also planned for the area.

"I believe that the lighthouse, breakwater and cultural quarter is a completely new concept for the development of the entire town. In this case, we can talk about a unique project not only within Ida-Viru County, but also the whole of Estonia," said Mayor of Narva-Jõesuu Maksim Iljin.

"I think that within the next few years it will become a serious magnet for tourists, residents of the whole of Ida-Viru County and visitors from other countries. the cultural quarter and the lighthouse will attract thousands and thousands of tourists to Narva-Jõesuu, which we welcome in every possible way," he added.

The total cost of the promenade construction is expected to be around €2 million, of which €1.4 million will come from the Just Transition Fund. The next stage of the process will be to attract investors to develop the area further.

---

Editor: Sergei Stepanov, Michael Cole

