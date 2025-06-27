Gallery: 60-meter high chimney demolished in Narva-Jõesuu

A 60-meter-high chimney was demolished in Narva-Jõesuu, Ida-Viru County, on Friday as part of new plans to build a culture quarter in the seaside town.

The structure belonged to the town's former boiler house and is part of the redevelopment of the former collective fishing farm Oktoober.

In the coming years, a promenade and Suur-Lootsi Culture Quarter will be built on the site.

According to the head of the construction project, Gaido Kentema, the remaining buildings at the site will be dismantled by the end of July, and design plans will be submitted around the same time.

The venture will be partly funded by the European Union's Just Transition Fund, which is helping to redevelop the region as it moves away from its reliance on the fossil fuel industry.

