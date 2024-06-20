Free entrance to 11 lighthouses on July 1

On July 1, almost a dozen lighthouses can be visited across Estonia for free to mark World Marine Aids to Navigation Day.

The Transport Administration owns over 50 lighthouses and 11 will be open on July 1: Ristna, Sõrve, Kõpu, and Vormsi (Saxby), Tahkuna, Pakri, Ruhnu, Kihnu, Osmussaare, Naissaare ja Vilsandi.

Last year, more than 84,000 people visited Estonia's lighthouses. Sõrve in Saaremaa was the most popular.

"Our wish is that on World Marine Aids to Navigation Day, all those interested will be able to visit our historic maritime marks free of charge. In addition, we would like to open the doors of three more towers in the future – the lower and upper lighthouses of the Tallinn Pier and the Narva-Jõesuu Lighthouse," Andres Unn, manager of the lighthouses of the Transport Administration, said. "To this end, we are currently looking for a suitable operator for both towers in Tallinn."

