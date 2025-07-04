Fickle June weather and taxes take a toll on small islands' tourism revenue

June's erratic weather and the impact of tax hikes left a mark on summer tourism revenues for Estonia's small islands. Due to unstable weather, visitors often couldn't make it to Ruhnu and tourists were also more selective when it came to food.

Luise Maria Jõers, who runs Liise Farm on the island of Ruhnu, said that unlike the larger islands, Ruhnu is harder to access and their farm has been operating at a loss. Strong winds often prevented ferries from departing, making it difficult for visitors to reach the island.

"It really hit hard in June. We had some very promising groups lined up, but then they just couldn't come — understandably so. We also don't take advance payments. So it all ends up as a wash — an empty house," Jõers explained.

According to her, 90 percent of those who did make it to the island were domestic tourists, typically staying for no more than two days.

Liise Farm also offers catering and Jõers noted changes in tourists' food choices. "People bring their own food or grab something quick and light from the two stores on the island," she said.

On Prangli Island, however, tourists braved the wind and rain to visit in June, according to Annika Prangli, who organizes trips to the island. "June has always been a peak month for student trips — class excursions to Prangli are really popular."

Still, the stormy weather did affect tourists who hoped to reach the island in their own small boats, she said.

Prangli noted that while food prices on the island have increased, demand hasn't disappeared entirely. Visitors are simply more selective and tend to go for the more affordable options on the menu.

Heiki Laja, who organizes trips to Piirissaar in the middle of Lake Peipus, said that daily tours run to the island with capacity for 35 people each. Unpredictable weather hasn't kept anyone from coming.

"We sell the day trips in advance and they're all prepaid. That's what saved us this June," Laja explained.

He added that trips are fully booked through the end of summer. There's no one standing at the harbor trying to offload extra tickets, which is why he believes price increases this summer won't hurt Piirissaar's visitor numbers. Lunch on the island is already included in the package, giving them an added advantage.

