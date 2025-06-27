Estonia's traditional Midsummer wreaths made with up to 12 wild plants

In Estonia, traditional Midsummer floral wreaths — or flower crowns — are made using seven, nine, or 12 different plant species, reflecting numbers with symbolic meaning. According to Environmental Board project manager Heidi Öövel, birch twigs and ferns were also used in the wreaths.

"All the flowers were picked from the meadow, and right now, Midsummer flowers are in bloom," Öövel, a project manager in the Nature Conservation Planning Department, said during an appearance on ETV's "Terevisioon" last week.

"Here we have bellflowers, clover, oxeye daisy, cow wheat, buttercups and sticky catchfly," she said, naming the variety of plants used.

More meadows need to be restored and maintained to ensure the survival of the wildflowers that thrive there, she added.

In the past, Midsummer wreaths were expected to last until the evening of Midsummer Day, or June 24.

"I start the wreath by taking a couple of oxeye daisies and weaving them together by threading one through the other," Öövel described as she began making a new floral wreath live in the studio. "Then I add some bellflowers, then cow wheat — and just continue like that, bit by bit."

Heidi Öövel, a project manager at the Environmental Board, taught "Terevisioon" viewers how to make a traditional Midsummer floral wreath, or flower crown. June 2025. Source: ERR

She noted that the longer the stem, the easier it is to weave the plants and flowers into a wreath.

"Once I secure the flowers, I do another round, adding more flowers on top — this makes the wreath stronger and more lush," she continued. "You can add plants to it either one by one or in small bunches."

Öövel also provided some more flower-picking tips, including warning viewers not to pick marsh orchids, which are a protected species in Estonia.

"It's also polite not to trample meadows — that won't make things any easier for the person who'll have to mow them later," she noted. "But lupines and sticky catchfly, those you can pick to your heart's content."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!