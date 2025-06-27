X!

Estonia's traditional Midsummer wreaths made with up to 12 wild plants

News
ETV host Katrin Viirpalu wearing a traditional Midsummer floral wreath made from 12 different types of wild plants. June 2025.
ETV host Katrin Viirpalu wearing a traditional Midsummer floral wreath made from 12 different types of wild plants. June 2025. Source: ERR
News

In Estonia, traditional Midsummer floral wreaths — or flower crowns — are made using seven, nine, or 12 different plant species, reflecting numbers with symbolic meaning. According to Environmental Board project manager Heidi Öövel, birch twigs and ferns were also used in the wreaths.

"All the flowers were picked from the meadow, and right now, Midsummer flowers are in bloom," Öövel, a project manager in the Nature Conservation Planning Department, said during an appearance on ETV's "Terevisioon" last week.

"Here we have bellflowers, clover, oxeye daisy, cow wheat, buttercups and sticky catchfly," she said, naming the variety of plants used.

More meadows need to be restored and maintained to ensure the survival of the wildflowers that thrive there, she added.

In the past, Midsummer wreaths were expected to last until the evening of Midsummer Day, or June 24.

"I start the wreath by taking a couple of oxeye daisies and weaving them together by threading one through the other," Öövel described as she began making a new floral wreath live in the studio. "Then I add some bellflowers, then cow wheat — and just continue like that, bit by bit."

Heidi Öövel, a project manager at the Environmental Board, taught "Terevisioon" viewers how to make a traditional Midsummer floral wreath, or flower crown. June 2025. Source: ERR

She noted that the longer the stem, the easier it is to weave the plants and flowers into a wreath.

"Once I secure the flowers, I do another round, adding more flowers on top — this makes the wreath stronger and more lush," she continued. "You can add plants to it either one by one or in small bunches."

Öövel also provided some more flower-picking tips, including warning viewers not to pick marsh orchids, which are a protected species in Estonia.

"It's also polite not to trample meadows — that won't make things any easier for the person who'll have to mow them later," she noted. "But lupines and sticky catchfly, those you can pick to your heart's content."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:06

Former Reform minister says party offered her mayoral candidacy in Tallinn

14:23

Estonia ready to host NATO jets carrying nuclear weapons, says defense minister

13:55

EU needs to put pressure on Hungary over Ukraine's accession, says Estonian PM

13:25

Estonia's traditional Midsummer wreaths made with up to 12 wild plants

12:55

Gallery: 60-meter high chimney demolished in Narva-Jõesuu

12:18

Wild berries ripening later than usual this year

12:08

In pictures: Estonian Song and Dance Festival flame on relay around the country Updated

11:43

Newcomer Estonian restaurant lands Michelin nod six months after opening

10:50

Daily bus departures from Balti Jaam to drop from 450 to 200

10:24

Ilmar Raag: Let's debunk some myths – the Crimea scenario would not work on Estonia

be prepared!

Most Read articles

25.06

Estonia joins 14 other EU states in calling for ETS2 amendments

25.06

Russian aircraft violates Estonian airspace

25.06

PPA struggling with tourists who visit Estonian-Russian border at Saatse

07:55

New Tallinn guidelines to reduce parking spaces

25.06

Kylie Minogue's Tallinn show no longer going ahead

08:35

Estonian citizen detained on suspicion of photographing Swedish military base

26.06

Tallinn mayor: Reform Party bringing Kõlvart back into city government Updated

11:43

Newcomer Estonian restaurant lands Michelin nod six months after opening

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo