Gallery: Estonian government meets to begin discussions on state budget

The Estonian government met on Tuesday to discuss the state budget.
The Estonian government met on Tuesday to discuss the state budget. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Members of the Estonian government met on Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Stenbock House to begin discussing next year's state budget.

The only items on the agenda for Tuesday's cabinet meeting are the national budget strategy for 2024-2027 and the draft 2024 state budget.

According to the government's communications office, ministers will discuss potential cost-cutting measures for next year's state budget, along with annual revisions and the promotion of the use of external funds.

Last week, the Estonian Ministry of Finance presented a new economic forecast, which will serve as a basis for the country's fiscal plans. The draft 2024 state budget and the 2024-2027 state budget strategy are due to be presented to the Riigikogu by the end of September.

Editor: Michael Cole

