Gallery: Estonian government meets to begin discussions on state budget

Members of the Estonian government met on Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Stenbock House to begin discussing next year's state budget.

The only items on the agenda for Tuesday's cabinet meeting are the national budget strategy for 2024-2027 and the draft 2024 state budget.

According to the government's communications office, ministers will discuss potential cost-cutting measures for next year's state budget, along with annual revisions and the promotion of the use of external funds.

Last week, the Estonian Ministry of Finance presented a new economic forecast, which will serve as a basis for the country's fiscal plans. The draft 2024 state budget and the 2024-2027 state budget strategy are due to be presented to the Riigikogu by the end of September.

