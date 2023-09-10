Gallery: Thousands take part in annual street picnic in Kuressaare

Thousands took part in the annual Kuressaare Street Picnic on Lossi tänav on Saturday. September 9, 2023.
Saturday evening saw thousands of people take to the street in Central Kuressaare, the capital of the Western Estonian island of Saaremaa — to eat together, at the city's annual street picnic.

This year's event marked the 8th Kuressaare Street Picnic, where thousands of people came together to have dinner at tables lining the city's main street, Lossi tänav.

More than 500 tables were set up this year, covered by nearly one and a half kilometers of white tablecloths.

Saturday's street picnic also marked the first where participants sang together as well.

"I haven't conducted a headcount myself, but I know that, based on the tables, there should be more than 4,000 people here," said Terje Nepper, chief organizer of the Kuressaare Street Picnic.

"And considering there's a lot around here and quite a lot at outdoor cafes as well, there must be some 4,500 people here, I think," she continued. "I believe the most we've had is in 2019, before the [COVID-19 pandemic], which was around 5,000 people."

According to Nepper, the street picnic's simple format and the opportunity to see old friends and acquaintances are major draws for many participants.

"I actually saw people from all over Estonia, even from Hiiumaa, arrive at the hotel," she highlighted. "And everyone's happy and are coming to Saaremaa specifically for this event."

Editor: Aili Vahtla

Gallery: Thousands take part in annual street picnic in Kuressaare

